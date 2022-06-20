ED running 'glow & lovely' scheme: Congress on Rahul questioning
Amidst the Agnipath row, Congress leader Ajay Maken disclosed that they will sit on a Satyagraha protest at the Jantar Mantar and meet the President at 5 pm on Monday
Amidst the Agnipath row that has engulfed the entire country in flames, Congress leader Ajay Maken at a press briefing at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, told mediapersons that the Congress will sit on a Satyagraha protest at the Jantar Mantar and meet the President at 5 pm on Monday, demanding a rollout of the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
The Congress leader said, “The scheme should first be discussed with youth & in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn.”
Speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s fourth ED hearing today, Maken said that the AICC HQ has been turned into barracks by the Delhi police, and all leaders are forced to plea at four different places, before they’re allowed to enter the office, which is highly unfair.
Maken added, “Leaders are pressurised to stop talking against the BJP. ED and CBI have a 'glow and lovely' cream. They apply the cream on the leaders who agree to join the BJP,” as he alleged that the Centre has been misusing the central agencies.
Jairam Ramesh had on Sunday tweeted, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protest against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt's vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP."
He also said that a Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening.
Earlier on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Congress protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Central government's new scheme of recruitment in the defence forces.
Several top leaders of the Congress participated in what the party called 'Satyagrah' and demanded the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. The Congress leaders said the government should immediately withdraw this scheme as it was not good for the youth.
