ED running 'glow & lovely' scheme: Congress on Rahul questioning

Amidst the Agnipath row that has engulfed the entire country in flames, Congress leader Ajay Maken at a press briefing at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, told mediapersons that the Congress will sit on a Satyagraha protest at the Jantar Mantar and meet the President at 5 pm on Monday, demanding a rollout of the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The Congress leader said, “The scheme should first be discussed with youth & in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn.”