Ex-lover held for chopping woman's body in 6 parts in UP's Azamgarh

The incident had come to light on November 15 after some locals found the body inside a well located outside Paschimi village.



The body of the woman, who was later identified as Aradhana, was found in a semi-naked condition, and seemed to be two to three days old, Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya had earlier said.



The incident comes in the wake of a similar one reported in Delhi where a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.



Yadav with the help of his parents, cousin Sarvesh, and other family members had planned to kill Aradhana, who was stated to be in her mid-20s, out of resentment because she had married someone else and not him.