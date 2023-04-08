Fact check: Burj Khalifa was not lit up with Lord Ram’s image on Ram Navami
A Twitter user shared a photo of Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, claiming the skyscraper was lit up with Lord Ram’s image on the occasion of Ram Navami
A Twitter user shared a photo of Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, claiming the skyscraper was lit up with Lord Ram’s image on the occasion of Ram Navami. The photo was shared in a social media post on Mar 31, a day after Ram Navami, indicating that the picture was clicked recently. In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the photo shared in the social media post was digitally altered, and an image of Lord Ram was placed on the picture of Burj Khalifa to share with a false claim.
Claim
A Twitter user shared on Mar 31 a photo of Lord Ram being projected on the Burj Khalifa, indicating that it happened on the occasion of Ram Navami.
“Jai Shree Ram.” read the post, which has garnered over 480K views, more than 11,000 likes and 1,200 retweets.
Here is the link and archive link to the tweet. Below is a screenshot of the post:
Investigation
PTI started the investigation with a Google Reverse Image Search on the viral photo. It came across a Twitter post carrying the same picture with the claim that it happened on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Here is the link and archive link to the Mar 31 post, and below is a screenshot of the same:
The Desk also found an iStock post carrying a similar image, uploaded on Feb 3, 2016.
“Dubai, UAE - December 28, 2015: Night view of Burj Khalifa tower. Burj Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world (828 m),” read the photo’s caption.
Here is the link to the iStock page, and below is a screenshot of the same:
PTI compared the two photos and found them to be the same, except that Lord Ram’s image was digitally included in the one shared in social media posts.
Below is a combination image comparing the two photos:
In the next part of the investigation, PTI conducted a customised Google search with relevant keywords but could not find any relevant news reports.
Subsequently, it was concluded that the photo shared on social media was digitally altered to add Lord Ram’s image on the Burj Khalifa.
Claim
Lord Ram’s image was displayed on Burj Khalifa on Ram Navami on March 30.
Fact
A digitally altered image was shared in social media posts with a false claim.
Conclusion
Several social media users shared a photo showing Lord Ram’s image being displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and claimed that this happened recently on Ram Navami. In its investigation, the Desk found that a photo of the skyscraper dating back to 2016 was digitally altered to add Lord Ram’s image and shared on social media with false claims.
