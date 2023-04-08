Fact check: Burj Khalifa was not lit up with Lord Ram’s image on Ram Navami

A Twitter user shared a photo of Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, claiming the skyscraper was lit up with Lord Ram’s image on the occasion of Ram Navami. The photo was shared in a social media post on Mar 31, a day after Ram Navami, indicating that the picture was clicked recently. In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the photo shared in the social media post was digitally altered, and an image of Lord Ram was placed on the picture of Burj Khalifa to share with a false claim.



Claim

A Twitter user shared on Mar 31 a photo of Lord Ram being projected on the Burj Khalifa, indicating that it happened on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“Jai Shree Ram.” read the post, which has garnered over 480K views, more than 11,000 likes and 1,200 retweets.

Here is the link and archive link to the tweet. Below is a screenshot of the post: