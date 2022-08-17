Farmers to open new front against Modi govt in Lakhimpur Kheri, press for minister Ajay Mishra’s sacking

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – a conglomerate of various farmers’ unions which spearheaded the one year long protest against the three farm laws, leading to their repeal by the Modi government in November 2021 – has given a clarion call to farmers to reach Lakhimpur Kheri in large numbers on August 18 for a 75-hour-long mega protest against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, is the prime accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021.

SKM had alleged that Ajay Mishra hatched a conspiracy to kill the farmers who were staging a protest against the farm laws, and allegedly mowed them down with a vehicle.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court recently denied bail to Ashish Mishra, observing that “he is politically so influential that he can affect the trial”.

Talking to National Herald, Hannan Mollah, AIKS general secretary said that farmers from 20 states are expected to join the mega protests to demand Teni’s removal from Modi’s Council of Ministers.

To finalize the preparation for the same, an online meeting of key SKM leaders was convened by its UP chapter, he said.

“Arrangements have been made in advance. Farmers’ bodies from Punjab and Haryana have started langars already...Lakh of farmers will join the protests,” said Mollah.