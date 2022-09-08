Forecast of more rain worries flood-hit Bengalurians as they try to return to normal life

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted continuous and heavy rainfall in Bengaluru for the next five days. IMD issued a red alert and asked the citizens to prepare for more floods as the water level is likely to increase. Both urban and rural areas of Bengaluru will be affected by the rains, the weatherman warned.

“We have issued a red alert for the region. Some pockets may get more than 20 mm of rainfall in an hour,” a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told Reuters. According to the IMD data, Bangalore Urban district received 43.1 mm of rain on Tuesday, 585 percent more than average.