I-T Dept action against think tanks indicates BJP's growing dread at losing 2024 polls
The Modi govt evidently intends to send a message to the nation’s intelligentsia and academics, besides the civil society, not to support the Opposition’s crusade to overthrow the BJP in 2024 polls
Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had promised ‘good days’ for the people of India when his party came to power, going through a nervous spell these days? This would seem to be the only explanation for the bizarre choice of targets by the central agencies which serve as his hand maidens.
This week, the Income Tax Department landed up at the premises of three leading think tanks, Centre for Policy Research (CPR), OxFam India and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation. The ‘survey’ operations were evidently aimed at coercing the managements of these independent bodies to toe the official line of the Sangh, whose media portals have been campaigning against them for ‘biased reports’ against the BJP.
The coordinated operations were carried out at over 110 locations in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and some other states against certain registered unrecognised political parties and their alleged financial transactions, the department said. Some other instances of political funding through alleged illegal means are also being investigated as part of the action, it added.
PM Modi and his aides clearly nurse the impression that these organisations have been working against him. CPR is a leading thinktank on policy matters, and its former chairman Pratapbhanu Mehta has been a known critic of Modi.
As per its website, CPR is recognised as a not-for-profit society by the Government of India. All contributions to it are, therefore, tax-exempt. "CPR receives grants from a variety of domestic and international sources, including foundations, corporate philanthropy, governments, and multilateral agencies," it says, adding that "a full accounting of annual finances and grants" is available on the website.
The raids on Centre for Policy Research (CPR), Oxfam India and media foundation are said to be part of a probe related to alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them. The explanation that is being given by the IT Dept is that all NGOs receiving foreign funds have to be registered under the FCRA.
That is all very well. But why did the department, then, refrain from taking action them all this time? There must have been some tenable reasons. Will the IT Dept put them out in the public domain?
The only plausible reason is that the Modi government intends to send a message to the intelligentsia and academics of the country and also the civil society not to support the Opposition in their crusade against the BJP.
Already, the government has cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for allegedly violating various provisions of law in the last five years. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December-end 2021.
The residential premises of Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav and his family members were also raided by the IT Dept. This is clearly a move to harass Rajasthan Congress leaders.
The BJP’s top leadership has been using every available mode of instrument to force their opponents to fall in line and to stop the channel of funding available to them.
The Election Commission has also been reactivated. Recently, it struck off at least 198 parties from its list of registered unrecognised political parties after they were found non-existent during physical verification. No doubt such parties need to be blacklisted and their names removed from the list. But the question is, why was the Commission sleeping so far?
Significantly the EC announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 entities, categorised as registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers. It had said some of these parties were indulging in "serious" financial impropriety.
The ED, CBI and IT Dept have started a fresh round of raids on the houses and offices of Opposition leaders. Only a couple of days back, the premises of Moloy Ghatak, a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee’s government was raided by CBI and IT Dept.
Reacting to the raids, she remarked, “BJP thinks they can threaten us with CBI and ED. The more they pursue such tricks, the more they will get closer to defeat in next year's Panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.
She also slammed a section of the media for unleashing a malicious campaign against her and her party leaders following the arrest of Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal by central agencies in different cases.
Their desperation to retain power in the next round of elections has evidently turned the Modi-Shah duo restless. Even while these raids were being conducted, Amit Shah asked the Union Ministers to work in rural areas. They were asked to focus on at least 144 Lok Sabha constituencies till the 2024 election and ensure that the party wins those seats.
The BJP also plans to carry out surveys and hold strategy meetings at regular intervals. Its top leadership is clearly fear stricken by the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which is likely to impact at least 133 Lok Sabha constituencies falling in the path of the rally.
The ground reports emanating from various states indicate that the masses have turned receptive to Rahul Gandhi’s call. This is certainly an ominous sign for Modi and Shah.
In Bihar and UP, state BJP leaders are indulging in factional feuds. Sensing the despondence that has gripped their national leaders, some leaders in these two states are reportedly even contemplating to cross over. Already, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is having talks with a few Dalit leaders of BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the BJP is facing backlash by its own supporters after the failure of the administration in restoring normalcy after rains.
The tide seems to be finally turning, and the Sangh Parivar sense it.
(IPA Service)
Views are personal
