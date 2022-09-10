I-T Dept action against think tanks indicates BJP's growing dread at losing 2024 polls

Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had promised ‘good days’ for the people of India when his party came to power, going through a nervous spell these days? This would seem to be the only explanation for the bizarre choice of targets by the central agencies which serve as his hand maidens.

This week, the Income Tax Department landed up at the premises of three leading think tanks, Centre for Policy Research (CPR), OxFam India and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation. The ‘survey’ operations were evidently aimed at coercing the managements of these independent bodies to toe the official line of the Sangh, whose media portals have been campaigning against them for ‘biased reports’ against the BJP.

The coordinated operations were carried out at over 110 locations in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and some other states against certain registered unrecognised political parties and their alleged financial transactions, the department said. Some other instances of political funding through alleged illegal means are also being investigated as part of the action, it added.

PM Modi and his aides clearly nurse the impression that these organisations have been working against him. CPR is a leading thinktank on policy matters, and its former chairman Pratapbhanu Mehta has been a known critic of Modi.

As per its website, CPR is recognised as a not-for-profit society by the Government of India. All contributions to it are, therefore, tax-exempt. "CPR receives grants from a variety of domestic and international sources, including foundations, corporate philanthropy, governments, and multilateral agencies," it says, adding that "a full accounting of annual finances and grants" is available on the website.