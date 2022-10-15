IED detected in J&K's Bandipora
Security forces on Saturday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said
The IED, weighing around 16 kg, was fitted with two gas cylinders, they said.
A joint team of police and Army detected the IED in Astango area of the north Kashmir district, they said.
"Traffic on the road has temporarily been stopped and the bomb disposal squad called in to defuse the explosive device", police said.
