India is where Japan, South Korea and China were in 1970, 1980 and 1990 respectively

An interesting facet of these three economically successful Asian nations is that their highest growth rate phases came when they were where we are today. Japan was at our level ($2056) in 1970. In the decade to 1980, it grew its economy by 16% a year to reach $9463. In the four decades after that it averaged a growth rate of 3.5% to reach over $39,000.

South Korea was at $2198 in 1983. In the 10 years to 1993, that nation grew its GDP by 15% each year to reach $8884. After that it grew at around 5% a year for the next three decades.

The most recent story has been that of China. It is also the one that should interest us most because China has as large a population as ours. And it was as poor as us at one point in time. The World Bank’s data shows that India’s per capita income in 1960 was $82, while China’s was $89.

In 1970, we were $112 and China was $113. In 1980, India was $266 and China $194. In 1990, meaning 32 years ago, India was $367 and China $317.

That was the last time we were ahead of them. In 2000, we were $1357 and China was $4450. Today as mentioned earlier, we are $2277 and they are $12,556. How did they do this? By growing at 11% between 1990 and 2000, and then growing at 16.5% per year between 2000 and 2010 and then growing at 10% in the last decade. On the other hand, in the same period, we grew at 6%.

To grow at 15% per year is an astonishing feat which we have never achieved ever, but these three nations have achieved it in sustained fashion over several years to escape poverty.

What is their secret sauce?

Japan was able to create consumer brands of the highest quality in the world, like Toyota, Sony, Honda, Panasonic, Yamaha and so on. Consumers in all nations were willing to pay for their cars, pianos, walkman sets and TVs. They also had industrial companies like Mitsubishi.

Similarly, South Korea created engineering giants Hyundai and consumer brands like Samsung and LG. China did not follow the exact same route but became the world’s manufacturing hub. Businesses relocated or set up operations in China because of costs and efficiency gains. All three nations also moved up what is called the value chain and developed industries in the manufacture of electronics and semi-conductors.