India reports 2,678 new COVID-19 cases

India has recorded a single-day rise of 2,678 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally of the infections to 4,46,23,997, while the count of active cases has increased to 26,583, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.



The death toll due to the disease has gone up to 5,28,857 with 10 fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.



The count of active cases now comprises 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.