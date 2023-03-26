India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistan protests, seeks explanation

The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, the ministry's statement said.



"It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions," the ministry has conveyed to the Canadian government.



Last Sunday, an event in Canada was cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by the Khalistan supporters.