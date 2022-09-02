Karnataka: Murugha math seer accused of sexually abusing minor girls arrested

Two girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was subsequently shifted to Chitradurga, as it was the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.



The seer was booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well, as one of the victims belongs to the SC community.



The seer had earlier claimed the allegations against him were part of a long-drawn conspiracy and that he was law-abiding and would cooperate in the probe.



There have been protests demanding the seer's arrest.



The police have made elaborate security arrangements in Chitradurga in the wake of the arrest.