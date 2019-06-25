LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for Jharkhand mob violence

Congress President Rahul Gandhi slams BJP ruled state and centre government for Mob violence in Jharkhand. Rahul Gandhi also held the police responsible for their inaction.
This was the 14th such incident in the past one month.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a petition by a woman lawyer seeking a CBI probe in the daylight murder UP's first woman Bar Council President in Agra.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai observed that the petition should be filed before the High Court.
Darvesh Singh Yadav was shot dead on the premises of Agra court recently. The petition has been filed by Indu Kaul, demanding security and safety of women lawyers in court premises.
The police have arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir who passed obscene comments about the widow of slain CRPF trooper Sunil Kalita who was recently killed in Maoist violence in Jharkhand.
The Crime Branch of the Assam Police, with the help of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested Syed Abbass on Saturday, a statement issued by the Assam Chief Minister's Office said here on Tuesday.
The Assam Police swung into action after Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the police to take stern action against the accused, it added.
Amid widespread demonstrations by people across West Bengal over 'cut money', a Trinamool Congress leader in Birbhum on Tuesday returned money to beneficiaries of a project under the rural job guarantee scheme after he was accused of misappropriating the funds.
Local Trinamool leader, Trilochan Mukherjee, returned money to 141 beneficiaries with one recipient getting Rs 1,617 in a 'kangaroo' court at Chatra village in Suri area, local residents said.
"The Trinamool leader was accused of misappropriating about Rs 28.28 lakh fund allocated for a sewerage line under the 100-day work. He returned the money in the kangaroo court," a resident said.
Saradha and Narada scam accused senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra has courted political controversy by claiming that his parole plea was declined 43 times by the Mamata Banerjee government during his 22 months in prison between 2014-2016, saying many of his party colleagues were spared from "bearing the burden of CBI" in spite of being named in various corruption cases.
Mitra, once a minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, triggered speculation about his political career by saying that he stood at the crossroads and that all roads were open to him.
"The CBI had arrested and took me in its custody for 22 months. When I fought the election in 2016, I appealed 43 times for parole but it was not sanctioned. I was told that my parole was denied by the Election Commission, but later I found out that it is up to the state government to sanction the parole as law and order is a state subject," said Mitra.
After engineering the defection of four Rajya Sabha members of Telugu Desam Party, the BJP is now in touch with more than two-thirds of TDP MLAs in Andhra Pradesh who may join the BJP soon.
The state in-charge of Andhra Pradesh and National Secretary of BJP, Sunil Deodhar, said TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and and his immediate family are facing serious charges of corruption and the party's citadel seems to be crashing down. He said several TDP MLAs are in touch with BJP, but he refused to share their number.
Speaking to IANS, Deodhar said the TDP was now a party with "no future as Naidu's misdeeds and acts of corruption" had been exposed.
A criminal complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Salma Khan and his associates for allegedly assault, threats, abuses, and other charges, by a Mumbai based Journalist
The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking Tuesday decided to reduce bus fares in the metropolis to boost ridership and income.
As per the decision taken at the Undertaking's Special Committee meeting, the minimum non-AC bus fare has been reduced from Rs 8 to Rs 5 for the first five kilometres, while maximum fare for this class has been capped at Rs 20.
The minimum AC bus fare has been brought down from Rs 20 to Rs 6 and maximum fare has been kept at Rs 25.
Once implemented, the fare slab for non-AC (regular) buses will be Rs 5, 10, 15 and Rs 20, while it will be Rs 6, 13, 19 and Rs 25 for air-conditioned buses, an official said.
Four Chinese nationals were charged by a Cambodian court on Tuesday in connection with a building collapse that killed 28 people and injured 26 in the seaside city of Sihanoukville.
Building owner Cheng Kun, head of the construction project Deng Xin Gui, contractor Gao Yu and project supervisor Xie Ya Ping were charged with involuntary manslaughter by the Sihanoukville provincial court, according to the government-aligned Fresh News.
The four are being held in pre-trial detention.
The issue of manual scavenging and deaths of seven persons while cleaning a hotel's sewer in Gujarat found a mention in Rajya Sabha Tuesday, with D Raja of the CPI claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not uttered a word on the deaths in his home-state so far.
Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, Raja accused the BJP of trying to impose a monolithic, illiberal and socio political order in the country.
Raja claimed that Dalits and minorities were being targeted in the name of majoritarianism and that the attacks on the two communities have increased manifold.
He said the government was spending crores on the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan (cleanliness campaign) but not doing anything for Safai Karamcharis.
Five soldiers were killed when an Army truck collided with a train in Sri Lanka's Kilinochchi on Tuesday, the military said.
The accident occurred when the train, travelling from capital Colombo to Jaffna, in the north, collided with the truck when it was attempting to cross an unprotected railway crossing in Kilinochchi, Xinhua news agency reported.
Military spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said the two injured soldiers had been rushed to hospital and one of them was in critical condition.
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday launched a phone and WhatsApp helpline for people to report any demands for bribes by public servants.
A statement by the ACB said: "ACB has launched a call and Whatsapp helpline number 9419678060 on which citizens can report demands for bribe/corruption through social messenger and also through calls."
While launching the helpline, ACB Director Anand Jain said that WhatsApp has become a very popular medium of communication and people are more comfortable using it.
Following the resignation of Viral Acharya as RBI Deputy Governor six months before his tenure ends, the government and the Reserve Bank of India will set up a selection panel after the Budget to look for his replacement.
The General Budget will be presented on July 5.
Acharya has asked to be relieved from July 23 in his resignation letter. The post will be advertised and applications will be invited for the same, while sources said Principal Economic Advisor at the Finance Ministry Sanjiv Sanyal may also be fielded.
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will launch eight new non-stop international flights from Mumbai and Delhi to destinations, including Dhaka and Riyadh.
With this, SpiceJet will become the first Indian low-cost carrier to connect Mumbai with Riyadh and Dhaka, and Delhi with Dhaka and Jeddah.
"Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, earmarks SpiceJet's 10th international destination and the fourth station in the Middle Eastern market," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara was Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after complaining of chest pain but is doing "fine and will be discharged soon".
The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel. No official word has yet come out on his condition but a source close to the player said there was no major cause of concern.
"He had an angioplasty (a procedure to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels that supply blood to the heart) done two years back and today was a regular check-up as there is always a fear of heart pain. He is fine now and will be discharged soon," the source told PTI.
Opposition lawmakers in Japan unsuccessfully tabled a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday after accusing him of burying a controversial government report that questioned the future sustainability of public pensions.
The opposition bloc tabled the motion in Japan's National Diet just before the current parliamentary term was due to come to a close. Given the ample majority enjoyed by Abe's government in both of Japan's parliamentary chambers, the no-confidence vote was never expected to pass.
Opposition parties moved against the head of government following a controversial government report earlier this month that underscored the unsustainability of the public pensions system and seemed to encourage private savings as a way to supplement payments, Efe news reported.
Two teenage lovers ended their lives by consuming poison in a village here, police said Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police (city) Abhinandan Singh said that both the deceased were residents of Palpur village under Cantonment Police Station.
"Pooja (13) consumed poison and ended her life on Monday night while Maakhan (15) too consumed poison and died when he came to know about Pooja's death," Singh said.
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.
Dr BR Ambedkar University here is implementing 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students and it will be reopening its registration portal for those belonging to the category on Wednesday, the varsity said.
While forms for admission to undergraduate courses went live from May 3, forms for admission to postgraduate courses went live from May 2. The last date for registration was June 24.
The university, which was established by the Delhi government, is reopening its registration portal solely for students belonging to the EWS category in order to implement the 10 per cent quota.
The portal will be reopened from June 26-30 for economically weaker students for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
Andhra Pradesh's new government has scaled down the security of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's family members.
Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that Naidu and his family members came to know about this after their return from a foreign trip on Tuesday.
The security of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who earlier had 'Z' category cover, has been now scaled down to 'Y'. He will now get 2+2 security guards against 5+5 earlier, TDP sources said.
The Union Budget on July 5 was likely to maintain a status quo on angel tax for startups, sources said and added the problematic issues were taken care of in February this year.
It indicates no change in Section 68 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, under which any unexplained funding raised by a startup can be held as income and taxable.
Many startups, including those from the software industry, are seeking exemption from Section 68 of the I-T Act. They want the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to issue a circular stating that "Investments received by a startup, as recognised by the DIPP from resident investors up to Rs 10 crore per year, will be exempt from Section 56(2)(viib) (angel tax) and Section 68 as a class of people notified by the central government."
Warner became the first batsman to go past the 500-run mark in the ongoing World Cup, having already got two hundreds
The BSE Sensex Tuesday rallied about 311 points, driven by energy, auto and banking stocks as monsoon's swift progress revived investor sentiment.
After trading in the red zone for a better part of the session, the BSE gauge pared losses and soared over 350 points, before settling 311.98 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 39,434.94. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,490.64 and a low of 38,946.04.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 96.80 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 11,796.45. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,814.40 and a low of 11,651.
RIL was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.63 per cent, followed by NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, M&M, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance -- gaining up to 2.51 per cent.
Odisha: Engine, front guard cum luggage van and one general second class coach of Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express derailed between Singapur Road and Keutguda. The engine that caught fire was detached from the train. No injuries reported. Officials are at the spot.
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But, work on this dam was constantly delayed. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had to sit on a fast for this project. After NDA came to power, the work speed increased and it is benefiting many people.
Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was he who worked passionately on waterways and irrigation.
Cauvery Water Management Authority Chairman, S Masood Hussain: Karnataka should release water for the month of June and July as per monthly schedule mentioned in the final order of Tribunal & modified by Supreme Court subject to inflows being normal.
In respect of the quantum of water to be released to Puducherry, the existing arrangements between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will continue.
The Turkish fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday appealed for an international investigation into his "premeditated" killing amid evidence of high-level Saudi involvement.
Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed last October by Saudi agents while at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding to Hatice Cengiz.
"There is an urgent need for an international investigation of this murder," Cengiz said at an event on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, speaking through a translator.
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: I know that it takes time to change things which have been existing for last 70 years. We did not divert or dilute from our main goal. We have to move forward, be it regarding infrastructure or in space.
Overruling the objections of Centre, the High Court of Kerala has passed an order allowing the screening of Anand Patwardhan's documentary "Reason/Vivek" at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival ongoing at Thiruvananthapuram at present.
The Court observed that the apprehension that the documentary might affect law and order was not a valid reason to withhold sanction. Even as per the guidelines framed by the I&B Ministry in this regard, the screening of the documentary is permissible, said the Court.
PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: After many decades, the country has given a strong mandate, a government was voted back into power.
This Lok Sabha elections have shown that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country, this spirit is commendable. I never think about polls in terms of victory and defeat. The opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and work to make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens is special to me.
Two senior Enforcement Directorate officials working on attaching the properties of Maoists in Bihar and Jharkhand have come on the radar of the extremists, official sources said.
According to senior ED sources, one of the two officials is of the rank of a Joint Director and the other works under him. The sources said this information was received from the Intelligence Bureau.
The ED has attached properties of several Maoist leaders in Bihar and Jharkhand in the last one and a half years. This, the sources said, has irked the Maoists.
Skymet Weather: Rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will affect over Bilaspur, Baddi, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una during next 4-6 hours.
The Uttarakhand High Court will take up on July 8 the issue of refund of ₹3 crore security money deposit by the Gupta brothers with the Chamoli district administration.
"The issue of refund of ₹3 crore security deposit will be decided at the next hearing on July 8 in the high court," said Vaibhav Gupta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Joshimath.
Much before the marriage, the South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta had deposited ₹3 crore as per the high court's orders with the Chamoli district administration.
Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav may undergo a Thulium Laser surgery at a Ghaziabad hospital on Tuesday. He has been suffering from urinary incontinence.
P.N. Arora, Managing Director of Yashoda Hospital, said: "A team of doctors have examined and advised him to undergo a Thulium Laser surgery."
"All the preparations have been done. If he (Singh) comes, we will do the operation today."
Union Min Ashwini Choubey on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in Bihar: We are keeping an eye on the situation. The team of doctors from Centre & Bihar government are working continuously. The number of deaths have come down. The govt is working towards spreading awareness AES.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju met the Women’s Hockey team who won the FIH Hockey Series in Hiroshima.
Man in Nalanda carries body of his child on his shoulders allegedly due to unavailability of an ambulance at the govt hospital. DM Nalanda, Yogendra Singh, says, "An inquiry will be conducted, if negligence is found, strict action will be taken."
The efforts of the UGC to "push" Hindi as a compulsory subject in undergraduate courses will stir up a hornets' nest among other linguistic groups and affect the unity of the country, the CPI (M) said.
Following representations to make Hindi compulsory, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in July last year had written to varsities to explore the feasibility of inclusion of the language in their undergraduate programmes.
Demanding that the UGC withdraw the "circular", the Left party said even previous attempts to "impose" Hindi were thwarted.
"The politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is deeply concerned at the effort by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to push Hindi as a compulsory subject in all undergraduate courses across India," a statement issued by the Left party said.
Aligarh: An outlet 'Mukesh Kachori Bhandar' has come under the radar of Commercial Tax department for not paying tax & not getting registered under the GST (Goods and Service Tax) Act.
Mukesh, the shopkeeper says, "My shop was raided on June 20. My daily sale is around ₹2000-3000. Modi Ji had said that GST registration is required in turnover of more than ₹40 lakh, my income is not even half of it. These people are threatening me now."
AK Maheshwari, Commercial Tax Officer, Aligarh: The Shop was raided it has been found that on the basis of their annual turnover, they neither pay tax nor they have registered their business under GST Act. On investigation it has been found that their income is more than 60 lakh.
A live news debate on a Pakistani news channel turned ugly after an argument between a politician and a journalist turned physical, shocking viewers across the country.
Masroor Ali Siyal, a leader from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan were among the panelists on the show "News Line with Aftab Mugheri".
In a video apparently shared by the journalist, Siyal is heard warning Khan about his tone and tenor. Khan replies in a high-pitched voice that he too won't tolerate any nonsense.
West Indies legend Brian Lara has been admitted to Global Hospital in Parel after he complained of chest pain. Hospital to issue a statement shortly.
The south-west monsoon on Tuesday entered Gujarat with southern parts of the state receiving showers, a Met department official said.
The monsoon, which also arrived in southern Saurashtra, will soon advance to remaining parts of the state, according to IMD Director in Ahmedabad, Jayant Sarkar.
"Monsoon has made its onset in Gujarat today. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) is passing through the Arabian sea. The monsoon has arrived in south Gujarat and southern part of Saurashtra region. The monsoon will advance in rest of Gujarat in near future through further movement," Sarkar said.
Congress General Secretary for UP (E) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “Loved this video of our hockey team celebrating and now our girls won bronze at rugby too!! Chak de India! That’s the spirit girls!!”
The World Bank on Tuesday approved a $147 million loan agreement to provide basic urban services to the people of Jharkhand and help improve the management capacity of the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.
FIR lodged against 39 people in Harivanshpur, Muzaffarpur, after they protested over lack of water supply & death of several children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the area.
Relatives of persons against whom FIR has been registered say ,"Our children have died. We did road gherao, but administration has filed FIR against us. Men against whom FIR has been registered have left the village & gone away. They were the only breadwinners."
A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for obstructing election process at a polling station in Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi during 2013 Assembly polls.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, granted Kumar bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 to enable him to challenge the order in a superior court.
Bihar Police files cases against people who were protesting against the lack of medical facilities to tackle the Encephalitis outbreak
The DMK on Tuesday launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on the Tamil Nadu government, calling it the "most corrupt" and the state's ruling party AIADMK a "slave" of the BJP.
Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asked the BJP to "introspect" as to why people of Tamil Nadu rejected it during the recent Lok Sabha polls and said the saffron party's strength lies in "opposition's weakness".
Bank fraud fugitive Mehul Choksi may be extradited to India after Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the citizenship of the billionaire diamond trader will be revoked by the Caribbean country after he exhausts all his legal options, according to a media report.
Choksi, 60 and his nephew Nirav Modi, who is currently in a London jail, are wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore.
A total of 176 children have lost either one or both of their parents during the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people, a media report quoted the head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church as saying.
A total of 7 suicide bombers carried out a series blasts that targeted three churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21. The attacks injured 500 people.
“One hundred and seventy six children have lost either both or one of their parents in the bombings that took place on April 21. The church is focusing on these groups to help them recover and return to normalcy," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Monday.
The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested newspaper editor Ghulam Jeelani Qadri in a 27 year old after his news agency allegedly distributed press releases issued by militants in 1992 during a ban on circulation of newspapers in Kashmir. Aafaq, the newspaper’s editor was summoned by the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court.
Qadri was arrested at 11.30 pm after he reached home from work. “TADA court had issued a warrant against him but he did not cooperate,” Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb Mughal told Greater Kashmir. “He will be produced in the court today [Tuesday].”
Bulandshahr: Miscreants ran a car over four members of a family, yesterday, allegedly after they objected to a molestation attempt by the miscreants against their daughter. Two members of the family died and two are critically injured.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Election Commission the go-ahead to conduct Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.
Refusing to entertain the Congress petition, the SC asked the party to file an election petition and said it could not interfere at the moment.
The court, which notified the polls for July 5, said the Constitution says only an election petition can be filed. “Where is the question of violation of fundamental right?” the court asked.
The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police has arrested four members of banned terror outfit Neo-JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh), including three Bangladeshi nationals from Kolkata, an officer said on Tuesday.
Based on prior information, the STF officers arrested two Bangladeshi Nationals from the vicinity of Sealdah Railway Station parking lot.
"Md. Jia-ur-Rahman, 44, and Mamon-ur-Rashid, 33, members of banned terror outfit Neo-JMB/ IS (Islamic State) were arrested on Monday. A mobile phone containing photos, videos, Jihadi text and literature and books on Jihad were also seized from them," the STF officer said. Their interrogation led to further arrests.
Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL filed by a lawyer seeking CBI enquiry into the murder of Darvesh Yadav, who was elected the first woman chairperson of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh and was shot dead by another lawyer, Manish Sharma, in Agra district court premises.
The Supreme Court bench says, “The prayer primarily deals with one specific incident for which you have to approach Allahabad High Court. Is the High Court powerless to deal with this issue?”
Two unidentified transgenders have been booked for cheating two women and robbing them of jewellery worth ₹1.66 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
As per the complaint filed by one of the victims, two sari-clad transgenders came to her house in Vasai area on June 16 and claimed her family had a "curse", and that they would help her get rid of it, police spokesman Hemant Katkar said.
They then asked the woman to get her jewellery which they required to perform certain "rituals".
Supreme Court today refused to extend bail of Self-styled godman Rampal, and asked him to surrender on June 26. He is currently on bail and has sought extension of bail citing his ill health.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs PK Kunhalikutty and Mohd Bashir have given Adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.
Doctors in Muzaffarpur pool money to hire Quick Response Team (QRT) for their security. A member of the QRT says, "Around 60 doctors have set up this QRT for their safety and to stop violence. We have been deployed at 3 places in the city, we have 15-20 motorbikes."
Karni Sena protests against the release of Hindi film - Article 15. Censor Board should be shut down. We are with Brahman community and strongly protest against the film, says Thakur Abhishek Som, (National President, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha).
The owner of an Urdu newspaper was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district in connection with a case registered against him in 1992, police said on Tuesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning June 26, the sources said.
A Hyderabad man and another person was killed in road accident in the US city of San Francisco, police said.
The city's authorities have identified the victims as Syed Waseem Ali, 26, from Hyderabad who lived in Fremont, and Sela Henriquez, 49, of San Francisco, reports the San Francisco Examiner newspaper.
The collision took place at about 1.15 a.m. Sunday at Third Street and Paul Avenue.
The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rises to 131 in Muzaffarpur. 111 deaths in SKMCH and 20 in Kejriwal Hospital.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to the demise of Rajasthan BJP President, Madan Lal Saini, on Monday.
6 dead and around 39 people injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Garhwa. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited.