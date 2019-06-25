LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for Jharkhand mob violence

Saradha and Narada scam accused senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra has courted political controversy by claiming that his parole plea was declined 43 times by the Mamata Banerjee government during his 22 months in prison between 2014-2016, saying many of his party colleagues were spared from "bearing the burden of CBI" in spite of being named in various corruption cases.



Mitra, once a minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, triggered speculation about his political career by saying that he stood at the crossroads and that all roads were open to him.

"The CBI had arrested and took me in its custody for 22 months. When I fought the election in 2016, I appealed 43 times for parole but it was not sanctioned. I was told that my parole was denied by the Election Commission, but later I found out that it is up to the state government to sanction the parole as law and order is a state subject," said Mitra.