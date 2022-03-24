PTI quoted Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as saying, "Suspects of Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted out, arrested unless they surrender."ANI reported that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached Bagtui village, Rampurhat to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence.Russian stock market resumes trading under heavy restrictions after 26-day shutdown following invasion of Ukraine, reports AP.PTI reported that a Delhi court dismissed the bail application by National Stock Exchange's former group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the co-location scam case.AFP quoted a Taliban official as saying that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Afghanistan on first visit.ANI reported that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet PM Modi shortly. He will call on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the meeting.ANI reported that the Supreme Court set a 60-day deadline for claims for deaths upto March 28, 2022, and 90 days for future claimants to claim Rs 50,000 ex gratia compensation.AP reported that South Korea has said that North Korea fired a projectile towards the sea.ANI reported that Advocate Kamat mentioned in the Supreme Court the plea challenging Karnataka High Court's order that dismissed petitions against the ban on Hijab in educational institutions. Kamat said that the exams are about to begin. The court, however, told him, "Don't sensitise the matter, nothing to do with exams."PTI reported that the Rupee inched 4 paise higher at 76.35 against US dollar in early trade today.ANI quoted The Kathmandu Post as saying that Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will embark on a 3-day official visit to India from April 1-3.ANI reported that voting is underway for urban local body polls in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and will continue till 5 pm today.ANI reported that forest fire broke out in Keregaon Forest Range, Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh. Dhamtari DFO Mayank Pandey said, "Primarily forest fires are common in this season, our staff remains alert, but this time, they're on protest; fire is being controlled with the help of 300-350 security guards."PTI reported that Sensex tanked 546.31 points to 57,138.51 in today's opening trade, while Nifty declined 154.5 points to 17,091.15.India reports 1,938 fresh COVID-19 cases & 2,531 recoveries and 67 deaths, in the last 24 hoursTamil Nadu | Sri Lankan navy captures 16 Rameswaram & Mandapam fishermen & their two boats in Ramanathapuram district: Q branch PoliceClick here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines