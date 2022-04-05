LIVE News Updates: CJI NV Ramana agrees to list Electoral Bonds case
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon following opposition uproar over price rise, other issues, reported PTI
Revival of Cong not just imp to us but essential for our democracy as well, says Sonia Gandhi
PTI quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying at the Congress Parliamentary Party meet, "The road ahead for Congress is more challenging than ever before, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of organisation is of paramount importance, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Revival of Congress is not just a matter of importance to us, it is essential for our democracy & society as well."
Rupee rises 6 paise to 75.47 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.
Sensex slides over 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade; Nifty falls marginally to 18,033.10 points, reports PTI.
Congress Parliamentary Party meet begins; former PM Manmohan Singh also present, reports NDTV.
According to ANI, India reported 795 new Covid cases, 1,208 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 12,054 (0.03%)
Death toll: 5,21,416
Daily positivity rate: 0.17%
Total vaccination: 1,84,87,33,081
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end, reports PTI.
