India

LIVE News Updates: CJI NV Ramana agrees to list Electoral Bonds case

We will hear it: CJI NV Ramana agrees to list Electoral Bonds case, reported Bar and Bench.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court
user

NH Web Desk

05 Apr 2022, 11:46 AM

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon following opposition uproar over price rise, other issues, reported PTI

05 Apr 2022, 11:29 AM

We will hear it: CJI NV Ramana agrees to list Electoral Bonds case

We will hear it: CJI NV Ramana agrees to list Electoral Bonds case, reported Bar and Bench.

05 Apr 2022, 10:34 AM

Revival of Cong not just imp to us but essential for our democracy as well, says Sonia Gandhi

PTI quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying at the Congress Parliamentary Party meet, "The road ahead for Congress is more challenging than ever before, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of organisation is of paramount importance, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Revival of Congress is not just a matter of importance to us, it is essential for our democracy & society as well."


05 Apr 2022, 10:34 AM

Rupee rises 6 paise to 75.47 against US dollar

Rupee rises 6 paise to 75.47 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.

05 Apr 2022, 10:34 AM

Sensex slides over 138 points to 60,473.35 points

Sensex slides over 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade; Nifty falls marginally to 18,033.10 points, reports PTI.


05 Apr 2022, 9:57 AM

Congress Parliamentary Party meet begins

Congress Parliamentary Party meet begins; former PM Manmohan Singh also present, reports NDTV.

05 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM

India reports 795 new Covid cases, 58 deaths in last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 795 new Covid cases, 1,208 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 12,054 (0.03%)

Death toll: 5,21,416

Daily positivity rate: 0.17%

Total vaccination: 1,84,87,33,081


05 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end, reports PTI.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x