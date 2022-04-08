LIVE News Updates: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder, which apparently led to Birbhum massacre
RBI says it is not hostage to any rule book, will use all available tools to defend Indian economy
RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 11th time in a row at 4 pc
RBI stands ready and resolute to defend economy, says Guv
Sensex jumps 262.51 points to 59,297.46 in early trade
Israeli security services kill Tel Aviv gunman
India reports 1,109 new Covid cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours
Sumy region completely free of Russian forces
