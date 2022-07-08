LIVE News Updates: Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.25 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.25 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
08 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet newly elected MPs to Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet newly elected MPs to Rajya Sabha at 4:30 pm today. (ANI)
08 Jul 2022, 10:02 AM
Fire official in Japan says Abe was not breathing, heart stopped while being airlifted to hospital
Fire official in Japan says Abe was not breathing, heart stopped while being airlifted to hospital for gunshot wound, reports AP.
08 Jul 2022, 9:32 AM
Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe shot at, collapsed during a campaign speech
Japan's NHK TV says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech, reports AP.
