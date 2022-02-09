LIVE News Updates: Kerala trekker finally rescued: Pinarayi Vijayan
News18 reported that the Kerala trekker has finally been rescued. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, rejoiced at the "miracle" pulled off by the Indian Army
Priyanka Gandhi expresses condolence for Baghpat couple that attempted suicide
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolence to the Baghpat couple who attempted suicide in a Facebook Live after suffering financial loss. The wife succumbed during the treatment, while the man is still in the hospital.
Probe initiated after Alliance Air flight took off from Mumbai without engine cover
ANI reported that a probe is being initiated into the incident of an Alliance Air flight taking off from Mumbai without the engine cover.
SC issues notice to Future Group on plea of Amazon against HC order staying arbitration on FRL-Reliance merger deal
PTI reported that the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Future Group on plea of Amazon against the High Court order staying arbitration on the FRL-Reliance merger deal.
Kerala trekker finally rescued: Pinarayi Vijayan
News18 reported that the Kerala trekker has finally been rescued. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, rejoiced at the "miracle" pulled off by the Indian Army.
Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress leader SK Supiyan
ANI reported that the Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress leader SK Supiyan, in the post-poll violence in West Bengal, who was the election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.
Rupee rises 6 paise to 74.68 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee rose 6 paise to 74.68 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Kerala HC initiates suo motu case on alleged washing of Brahmins' feet by devotees
ANI reported that the Kerala High Court has initiated a suo motu case on the alleged washing of Brahmins' feet by devotees.
Sensex jumps 413.19 points to 58,221.77 in opening session
PTI reported that the Sensex jumped 413.19 points to 58,221.77 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 118 points to 17,384.75.
MPs from Kerala protest in Parliament premises
ANI reported that MPs from Kerala are protesting in the Parliament premises, alleging discrimination in Budgetary allocation to their state.
71,365 new Covid cases, 1,217 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 71,365 new Covid cases, 1,72,211 recoveries and 1,217 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 8,92,828 (2.11%), the death toll to 5,05,279 and the daily positivity rate to 4.54%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,70,87,06,705.
Drone from Pak drops two packets in Punjab villages
News agency ANI quoted the BSF in Punjab as saying, "Today at about 12:50 am, troops in Panjgrain heard buzzing of suspected flying object coming from Pakistan side to India. Troops fired upon the drone. During search in village Ghaggar and Singhoke, 2 packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband have been recovered so far."
Operation to rescue man stuck in Malampuzha mountains under progress: Indian Army
News agency ANI reported that teams of the Indian Army have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains, Palakkad, Kerala. The Indian Army said, "Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress."
Mikaela Shiffrin out of Olympic women's slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the Olympic women's slalom, reported AFP.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines