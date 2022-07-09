LIVE News Updates: SL PM summons emergency Party Leaders meet to discuss resolution to country's situation

India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss a resolution to the situation in the country

NH Web Desk

09 Jul 2022, 2:21 PM

ED seizes Rs 5.32 crore cash after raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand

ED seized Rs 5.32 crore cash after it conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand as part of money laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra, political representative of CM Hemant Soren, and those linked to him: Officials. (PTI)

09 Jul 2022, 2:21 PM

Sri Lanka Old Parliament building breached as protests escalate

Sri Lanka Old Parliament building breached as protests escalate. (NDTV)

09 Jul 2022, 2:07 PM

SL PM summons emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss resolution to the country's situation

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss a resolution to the situation in the country. He is also requesting that the Speaker summons Parliament: Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (NDTV)


09 Jul 2022, 1:42 PM

Protesters break into Sri Lankan Presidential secretariat, President Rajapaksa moved out

Sri Lanka: Protesters break into Presidential secretariat, President Rajapaksa moved out. (AFP)

09 Jul 2022, 12:36 PM

Flash floods after cloudburst near Amarnath cave

Amarnath Yatra | Flash floods after cloudburst near Amarnath cave. (NDTV)


09 Jul 2022, 10:40 AM

Hearse carrying slain Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Tokyo

Hearse carrying slain Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Tokyo: AFP.

09 Jul 2022, 10:11 AM

Amarnath Yatra: 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still missing

16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. No landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue: NDRF DG Atul Karwal. (ANI)


09 Jul 2022, 9:23 AM

India reports 18,840 new Covid cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid | India reports 18,840 fresh cases, 16,104 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,25,028. Daily positivity rate 4.14%. (ANI)

09 Jul 2022, 8:51 AM

IAF’s Mi-17 helicopters take off from Srinagar to join rescue operations at Amarnath cave site

Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopters have taken off from Srinagar to join the rescue operations at the Amarnath cave site. The aircraft have been on stand-by since morning but could not take off due to bad weather in Srinagar and adjoining areas: IAF officials. (ANI)

