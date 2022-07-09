LIVE News Updates: SL PM summons emergency Party Leaders meet to discuss resolution to country's situation
ED seizes Rs 5.32 crore cash after raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand
ED seized Rs 5.32 crore cash after it conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand as part of money laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra, political representative of CM Hemant Soren, and those linked to him: Officials. (PTI)
Sri Lanka Old Parliament building breached as protests escalate
SL PM summons emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss resolution to the country's situation
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss a resolution to the situation in the country. He is also requesting that the Speaker summons Parliament: Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (NDTV)
Protesters break into Sri Lankan Presidential secretariat, President Rajapaksa moved out
Flash floods after cloudburst near Amarnath cave
Hearse carrying slain Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Tokyo
Hearse carrying slain Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Tokyo: AFP.
Amarnath Yatra: 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still missing
16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. No landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue: NDRF DG Atul Karwal. (ANI)
India reports 18,840 new Covid cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid | India reports 18,840 fresh cases, 16,104 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,25,028. Daily positivity rate 4.14%. (ANI)
IAF’s Mi-17 helicopters take off from Srinagar to join rescue operations at Amarnath cave site
Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopters have taken off from Srinagar to join the rescue operations at the Amarnath cave site. The aircraft have been on stand-by since morning but could not take off due to bad weather in Srinagar and adjoining areas: IAF officials. (ANI)
