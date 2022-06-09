LIVE News Updates: Bombay HC recuses from hearing Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case
Bombay High Court Justice Bharati Dangre recuses from hearing former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in the money laundering case. (ANI)
India records 7,240 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours
India records 7,240 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active cases rise to 32,498
(ANI)
Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers staging protest demanding resignation of Kerala CM
Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case, near the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)
Congress leaders protest against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at his official residence
Chandigarh | Congress leaders protest against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at his official residence.
Congress says the CM did not meet them today despite a confirmed appointment for their meeting on the issue of the arrest of former Punjab forest minister by Vigilance Dept. (ANI)
Delhi's Saket Court defers its pronouncement of order on seeking worshipping rights for Hindus and Jains inside Qutub Minar complex
Delhi's Saket Court defers its pronouncement of order on appeals seeking worshipping rights for Hindus and Jains inside the Qutub Minar complex. The court defers the matter for August 24, after noting that a fresh application has been filed in the case. (ANI)
Rupee hits intra-day record low of 77.81 against US dollar
Fire at scrapyard in Mumbai; no casualty
A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.
Asaduddin Owaisi and Swami Yati Narasimhananda named in FIR registered by Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi named in FIR registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks yesterday. Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name also mentioned in the FIR.
Plane crashes in China, sets houses on fire
A plane crashed in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, setting several houses on fire, the third aviation accident in the country in over two months.
(PTI)
CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector
ECI to announce the schedule for election for the next President of India today
Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for election for the next President of India at 1500 hours today.
(ANI)
Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site
More than a year after a glacial disaster ravaged parts of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, two disfigured bodies with the head of one missing were found in a tunnel at the project site, police said on Thursday.
National Investigation Agency today conducted raids at multiple locations in Chennai
National Investigation Agency today conducted raids at multiple locations in Chennai in connection with its ongoing probe linked to a terror activity case, agency says
(ANI)
Rupee slips 9 paise to 77.77 against US dollar in early trade
(PTI)
440 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; jump of over 100 cases in one day
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 440 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,12,366, an official said on Thursday.
(PTI)