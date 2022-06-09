India

LIVE News Updates: Bombay HC recuses from hearing Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case

Bombay High Court Justice Bharati Dangre recuses from hearing former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in the money laundering case.

Anil Deshmukh (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
09 Jun 2022, 9:12 AM

India records 7,240 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours



09 Jun 2022, 1:39 PM

09 Jun 2022, 1:39 PM

Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers staging protest demanding resignation of Kerala CM

Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case, near the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.


09 Jun 2022, 1:00 PM

Congress leaders protest against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at his official residence

Chandigarh | Congress leaders protest against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at his official residence.

Congress says the CM did not meet them today despite a confirmed appointment for their meeting on the issue of the arrest of former Punjab forest minister by Vigilance Dept. (ANI)

09 Jun 2022, 1:00 PM

Delhi's Saket Court defers its pronouncement of order on seeking worshipping rights for Hindus and Jains inside Qutub Minar complex

Delhi's Saket Court defers its pronouncement of order on appeals seeking worshipping rights for Hindus and Jains inside the Qutub Minar complex. The court defers the matter for August 24, after noting that a fresh application has been filed in the case.


09 Jun 2022, 12:17 PM

Rupee hits intra-day record low of 77.81 against US dollar

09 Jun 2022, 12:06 PM

Fire at scrapyard in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.


09 Jun 2022, 11:59 AM

Asaduddin Owaisi and Swami Yati Narasimhananda named in FIR registered by Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi named in FIR registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks yesterday. Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name also mentioned in the FIR.

09 Jun 2022, 11:41 AM

Plane crashes in China, sets houses on fire

A plane crashed in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, setting several houses on fire, the third aviation accident in the country in over two months.




09 Jun 2022, 11:41 AM

CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector

09 Jun 2022, 11:39 AM

ECI to announce the schedule for election for the next President of India today

Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for election for the next President of India at 1500 hours today.




09 Jun 2022, 10:49 AM

Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site

More than a year after a glacial disaster ravaged parts of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, two disfigured bodies with the head of one missing were found in a tunnel at the project site, police said on Thursday.

09 Jun 2022, 9:37 AM

National Investigation Agency today conducted raids at multiple locations in Chennai

National Investigation Agency today conducted raids at multiple locations in Chennai in connection with its ongoing probe linked to a terror activity case, agency says




09 Jun 2022, 9:32 AM

Rupee slips 9 paise to 77.77 against US dollar in early trade



09 Jun 2022, 9:18 AM

440 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; jump of over 100 cases in one day

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 440 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,12,366, an official said on Thursday.




