LIVE News Updates: Voting for Rajya Sabha elections gets underway in Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Rajya Sabha (representative photo)
NH Web Desk

10 Jun 2022, 9:26 AM

Voting for Rajya Sabha elections gets underway in Haryana Vidhan Sabha

10 Jun 2022, 9:26 AM

India reports 7,584 new Covid cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19 | India reports 7,584 fresh cases, 3,791 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 36,267. (ANI)

10 Jun 2022, 9:25 AM

Rupee falls 8 paise to record low of 77.82 against US dollar

Rupee falls 8 paise to record low of 77.82 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


10 Jun 2022, 9:24 AM

AIMIM to vote in favour of Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra

AIMIM has decided to vote in favour of Congress candidate in the fray for Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra. The announcement was made by AIMIM Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel. (PTI)

10 Jun 2022, 8:56 AM

Maharashtra MLAs reach Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai for the Rajya Sabha elections

Maharashtra MLAs reach Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai for the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

