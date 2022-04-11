India

LIVE News Updates: Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw CUET

Resolution passed unanimously in Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking the Union Government to withdraw the proposal of conducting of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), reported ANI

University Grants Commission
University Grants Commission
user

NH Web Desk

11 Apr 2022, 12:29 PM

Resolution passed unanimously in TN Assembly seeking that Centre withdraw proposal of conducting CUET

Resolution passed unanimously in Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking the Union Government to withdraw the proposal of conducting of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), reported ANI. All parties except BJP supported the resolution.

11 Apr 2022, 12:29 PM

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in, reports PTI.

11 Apr 2022, 11:57 AM

French bank Societe Generale ceases Russia activities

French bank Societe Generale ceases Russia activities, reports AFP.


11 Apr 2022, 11:57 AM

Rajnath Singh meets executives of Boeing and Raytheon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets executives of US aerospace giants Boeing and Raytheon in Washington, reports PTI.

11 Apr 2022, 11:37 AM

3 dead after cable cars collide in Deoghar in Jharkhand, 48 stuck on ropeway for over 16 hours

3 dead after cable cars collide in Deoghar in Jharkhand, 48 stuck on ropeway for over 16 hours, reports NDTV.


11 Apr 2022, 11:09 AM

Punjab Congress' official Twitter handle hacked

Punjab Congress' official Twitter handle hacked, reports ANI.

11 Apr 2022, 10:55 AM

Telangana Rashtra Samithi stages 'dharna' against Centre's paddy procurement policy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and workers stage a 'dharna' against the Centre's paddy procurement policy in Delhi, reports ANI.


11 Apr 2022, 10:53 AM

Rupee rises by 8 paise to 75.85 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises by 8 paise to 75.85 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.

11 Apr 2022, 9:43 AM

Six workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district

Six workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police, reports PTI.


11 Apr 2022, 9:44 AM

Sensex declines 398.98 points to 59,048.20 in early trade

Sensex declines 398.98 points to 59,048.20 in early trade; Nifty falls 94.6 points to 17,689.75, reports PTI.

11 Apr 2022, 9:34 AM

India reports 861 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 861 new Covid cases, 929 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 11,058 (0.03%)

Death toll: 5,21,691

Total recoveries: 4,25,03,383

1,85,74,18,827 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.


11 Apr 2022, 9:14 AM

"Elon has decided not to join our board," says Parag Agrawal

"Elon has decided not to join our board," tweets Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, reports ANI.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x