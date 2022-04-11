LIVE News Updates: Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw CUET
Resolution passed unanimously in Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking the Union Government to withdraw the proposal of conducting of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), reported ANI. All parties except BJP supported the resolution.
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in, reports PTI.
French bank Societe Generale ceases Russia activities, reports AFP.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets executives of US aerospace giants Boeing and Raytheon in Washington, reports PTI.
3 dead after cable cars collide in Deoghar in Jharkhand, 48 stuck on ropeway for over 16 hours, reports NDTV.
Punjab Congress' official Twitter handle hacked, reports ANI.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and workers stage a 'dharna' against the Centre's paddy procurement policy in Delhi, reports ANI.
Rupee rises by 8 paise to 75.85 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.
Six workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police, reports PTI.
Sensex declines 398.98 points to 59,048.20 in early trade; Nifty falls 94.6 points to 17,689.75, reports PTI.
According to ANI, India reported 861 new Covid cases, 929 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 11,058 (0.03%)
Death toll: 5,21,691
Total recoveries: 4,25,03,383
1,85,74,18,827 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
"Elon has decided not to join our board," tweets Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, reports ANI.
