LIVE News Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrives at ED office for questioning for third consecutive day

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that while it is Delhi Police that is causing traffic jams, Congress is the one being defamed. He added that a mockery is being made of the Constitution of India.

We can't bring our own staff to the AICC office now; we were told that only 2 CMs can come here & no one else has the permission... 'unhone Rahul Gandhi ke muh mei haath daalne ki koshish ki hai, unko bahut mehengi padegi': Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel

We reached Delhi three days back. Our leaders are being attacked and detained. We are not even allowed to meet out fellow party leaders: Chhattisgarh CM

This is a result of our leader Rahul Gandhi raising his voice over important issues concerning the nation and the countrymen: Baghel

Everyone can see the current state of the nation: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

We are holding a protest which is non-violent in nature. There is restriction on everything for the opposition in the country today: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Dictatorship of Modi government can now be clearly seen in Delhi: Congress

It is shameful how our senior party leaders and chief minister are being treated in the national capital: Congress

If this is how ministers are treated under the Modi government, what will be the condition of the common man in the country?: Mukul Wasnik