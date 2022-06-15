LIVE News Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrives at ED office for questioning for third consecutive day
Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear for the third consecutive day
Mockery being made of the Constitution of India, alleges Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that while it is Delhi Police that is causing traffic jams, Congress is the one being defamed. He added that a mockery is being made of the Constitution of India.
We can't bring our own staff to the AICC office now; we were told that only 2 CMs can come here & no one else has the permission... 'unhone Rahul Gandhi ke muh mei haath daalne ki koshish ki hai, unko bahut mehengi padegi': Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel
We reached Delhi three days back. Our leaders are being attacked and detained. We are not even allowed to meet out fellow party leaders: Chhattisgarh CM
This is a result of our leader Rahul Gandhi raising his voice over important issues concerning the nation and the countrymen: Baghel
Everyone can see the current state of the nation: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
We are holding a protest which is non-violent in nature. There is restriction on everything for the opposition in the country today: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Dictatorship of Modi government can now be clearly seen in Delhi: Congress
It is shameful how our senior party leaders and chief minister are being treated in the national capital: Congress
If this is how ministers are treated under the Modi government, what will be the condition of the common man in the country?: Mukul Wasnik
Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald case.
Ranjita Ranjan, Ragni Nayak and many other women marched holding placards and raising slogans
Women marched from AICC office and were arrested outside office and taken into bus. Ranjita Ranjan, Ragni Nayak and many other women marched holding placards and raising slogans
NIA raids underway in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir
National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir linked to a terror funding case: Sources
Congress workers chant 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad' while holding a protest over the ED probe against him in National Herald case
Delhi: Congress workers chant 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad' while holding a protest over the ED probe against him in connection with the National Herald case.
Congress leaders Baghel, Gehlot, Surjewala, Kharge address mediapersons at AICC HQ
Congress CMs Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot and spokesperson RS Surjewala, along with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge address mediapersons at AICC HQ.
Police, security personnel deployed outside Congress office, barricades put in place
Delhi | Police and other security personnel deployed outside the Congress office, barricades put in place. Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED for the third consecutive day today, in connection with the National Herald case. (ANI)
India reports 8822 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 8822 new cases, 5718 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 53,637
Daily positivity rate 2%
TRS to not participate in the Opposition parties' meet: CMO Sources
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to not participate in the Opposition parties' meet called by West Bengal CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi: CMO Sources. (ANI)
MHA to give priority to Agniveers in getting recruitment to CAPF and Assam Rifles
Agnipath Scheme | Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to give priority to Agniveers, who successfully complete their 4 years of service, in getting recruitment to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles: HMO. (ANI)
Punjab Police brings Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, to CIA office in Kharar
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case | Punjab Police brings Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) office in Kharar, Punjab. (ANI)
