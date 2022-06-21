LIVE News Updates: Yechury reaches Pawar's residence for Opposition meeting to decide Presidential candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru.

President Ram Nath Kovind performed Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians performed Yoga at the premises of the Parliament.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Yoga at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia participated in the celebrations at Thyagraj Stadium.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed Yoga at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi. Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur led mass Yoga event at Ridge Maidan. Haryana CM ML Khattar marked the day in Bhiwani.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries performed Yoga at Purana Qila. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed Yoga at Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed Yoga at Kangra Fort. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took part in the celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan took part in the celebrations at the premises of Shree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP President JP Nadda practiced Yoga at Noida Stadium.

(ANI)