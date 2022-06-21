LIVE News Updates: Yechury reaches Pawar's residence for Opposition meeting to decide Presidential candidate
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury arrives at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar for the Opposition leaders' meeting to decide the candidate for Presidential poll. (ANI)
Anis Khan death case: SIT to continue with the investigation, no CBI probe required: Calcutta HC
Former student union leader Anis Khan death case | SIT to continue with the investigation, no CBI probe required for now - orders Calcutta High Court. Khan was found dead on 18th February 2022. His family had filed PIL seeking a CBI enquiry. (ANI)
Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Majid Nazir neutralised in Pulwama encounter
Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI Farooq Mir has been neutralised in the Pulwama encounter: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (ANI)
India reports 9,923 new Covid cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 9,923 fresh cases, 7,293 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 79,313. Daily positivity rate 2.55%. (ANI)
Sensex jumps 438.48 points to 52,036.32 in early trade
Sensex jumps 438.48 points to 52,036.32 in early trade; Nifty climbs 139.35 points to 15,489.50. (PTI)
Rupee falls 2 paise to 78.00 against US dollar
Rupee falls 2 paise to 78.00 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde upset, in Gujarat resort with some MLAs
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde upset, in Gujarat resort with some MLAs: Sources.
"No comments should be made on such things. What is the point of being unreachable": Union Minister Narayan Rane on Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who is reportedly "unreachable". (NDTV)
Centre goes to Supreme Court against pleas challenging Agnipath scheme
'Agnipath': Centre goes to Supreme Court against pleas challenging scheme, says it must be heard before any decision. (NDTV)
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Port Blair
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 0715 hours 183km southwest of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: National Center for Seismology. (ANI)
PM, CMs and ministers participate in International Yoga Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru.
President Ram Nath Kovind performed Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians performed Yoga at the premises of the Parliament.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Yoga at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia participated in the celebrations at Thyagraj Stadium.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed Yoga at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi. Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur led mass Yoga event at Ridge Maidan. Haryana CM ML Khattar marked the day in Bhiwani.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries performed Yoga at Purana Qila. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed Yoga at Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed Yoga at Kangra Fort. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took part in the celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan took part in the celebrations at the premises of Shree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.
BJP President JP Nadda practiced Yoga at Noida Stadium.
(ANI)
International Yoga Day being celebrated across India
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practiced yoga at the eastern tip of the nation, ATS, Lohitpur in Arunachal Pradesh. ITBP dedicate a song on the day as well. 33 Battalion ITBP (Assam) performed yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati.
ITBP practiced yoga at 17,000 feet in snow conditions in Sikkim, at 16,000 feet in Uttarakhand, at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand, at 16,500 feet in Himachal Pradesh, at 17,000 feet in Ladakh, and at Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. ITBP personnel performed Yoga in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.
BSF North Bengal Frontier organised a Yoga session at their campus in Siliguri.
Indian Army jawans and canine warriors participated in the celebrations at Poonch.
Besides this, Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. People performed yoga at Goal Bagh ground in Durgiana Tirath, Amritsar, Punjab.
(ANI)
Maha CM calls urgent meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs after suspected cross-voting in MLC elections
Maharashtra | After suspected cross-voting in MLC elections, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs today at 12pm. All MLAs have been strictly asked to remain present in the meeting. MVA candidate from Congress Chandrakant Handore had lost y'day. (ANI)
