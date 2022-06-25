LIVE News Updates: India reports 15,940 new Covid cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 15,940 fresh cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 91,779. Daily positivity rate 4.39%. (ANI)
25 Jun 2022, 9:44 AM
Eknath Shinde calls meeting in Guwahati to discuss further strategy
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati this afternoon to discuss further strategy: Sources. (ANI)
25 Jun 2022, 9:15 AM
India reports 15,940 new Covid cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 15,940 fresh cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 91,779. Daily positivity rate 4.39%. (ANI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular