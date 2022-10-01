Letters which sustained Teesta Setalvad in Sabarmati Jail

Setalvad’s large living room has a sofa, a couple of chairs, a centre table full of books, documents and newspapers, each carrying notes and heavily underlined. A flight of stairs goes from her living room to her study. There is a photograph of her standing in front of the sea when she was a young girl. There is also the picture of the first Attorney General of independent India, MC Setalvad, her grandfather.

I had carried some sea food cooked at home for her. “I wondered if they gave you enough to eat in prison,” I joked. She was sombre and said, “I ate enough; there was a lot of food”. Did she have a bed in the jail? How were the toilets?

This time she broke into a wistful smile. “Toilets are toilets. Everything otherwise was on the floor. Sleeping, eating, washing of utensils and clothes”. After a pause she added, “I was with other undertrials and many of them were there for long years. My family members often visited me from Mumbai; but can everyone’s family do that?”

I was startled to see a police van outside her house. I was reminded of that eventful day in June when the Gujarat ATS had stormed into the house to arrest her. Have they returned? I draw her attention to the policemen and women outside.

“The threat of arrest loomed like a shadow for the better part of the last 20 years but the threat has been finally dealt with,” she reflects. The fear of arrest is gone.

The release of the convicts of the Bilkis Bano case, she recalled, had outraged the inmates in the women’s prison. The convicted women in jail had thrown a fit- were they worse than the rapists, they had wondered aloud.

As the country celebrated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence on August 15, what was it like in prison? She mumbled, “There was strangely no celebration inside Sabarmati jail.” There was no remission of sentences either.

Teesta’s colleagues from Citizen of Justice and Peace walked in with more flowers. Some of them were in tears as they hugged her. It was tempting to take a photograph of them but I sensed it was a very private moment between close comrades; and I quietly took my leave.

Padmashri Teesta Setalvad is back home and working, her spirit as strong as ever.