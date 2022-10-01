Letters which sustained Teesta Setalvad in Sabarmati Jail
Some letters were delivered, others were not. All were censored and stamped by the authorities of the Sabarmati jail. She carried 2,500 of them to Mumbai upon being released on bail
We just called to say we love you.
Our thoughts are with you.
You are not alone. We are with you.
Are you well? As well as can be inside a prison cell -in a jail ironically called Sabarmati? Bapu would have smiled…
These are the excerpts from some of the letters delivered to Teesta Setalvad in Sabarmati jail, after they were censored and stamped by the censor. The simple but touching words of solidarity sustained the activist-journalist and provided her with strength and solace.
She was arrested in June and was released on bail on September 3. While she was accused of defaming the then Gujarat chief minister and the administration in 2002 through innuendos and allegedly cooked up evidence, curiously she was arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad of Gujarat Police. A charge sheet has also been filed now, unexpectedly and in record time. It seems the trial is being expedited.
When I called on Teesta the day after she returned from jail, she looked tired but satisfied. The victims of Gujarat riots in 2002, for whom she worked tirelessly and secured relief, rehabilitation and justice, were there in court to wish her well. They were there when she walked out of prison at around 9 pm, among them was the son of Zakia and Ehsan Jafri.
The women inmates in the jail, who poured their heart out, and the torrent of letters she received, Teesta recalled, had sustained her during those testing two months. She has brought back around 2,500 of those letters to Mumbai, to remind her of the trying time and affection showered by people. Some need to be replied.
Many more letters however never reached her, it seems. Among them were the letters sent by Admiral Ramdas (Rtd), the third chief of India’s naval staff and his wife and activist Lalita Ramdas. Luckily, the couple had scanned their letters and shared them with friends, enabling Setalvad to finally read them on her return from prison:
“Dear, dear Teesta,
There is so, so much I want to say—and I know I can never put it all into a simple Post Card! And yet it is exciting to rediscover the joy of finding that the 50 Paise P.C. with the familiar face of Mahatma Gandhi on it, is still available…Ramu and I want you to know that you are in our thoughts every day—we love and miss you…”, read parts of the letter sent by Lalita Ramdas.
There were hundreds of other letters from fellow travellers; letters from members of a union in Sonebhadra and from abroad- some from close friends and some from complete strangers.
Setalvad’s large living room has a sofa, a couple of chairs, a centre table full of books, documents and newspapers, each carrying notes and heavily underlined. A flight of stairs goes from her living room to her study. There is a photograph of her standing in front of the sea when she was a young girl. There is also the picture of the first Attorney General of independent India, MC Setalvad, her grandfather.
I had carried some sea food cooked at home for her. “I wondered if they gave you enough to eat in prison,” I joked. She was sombre and said, “I ate enough; there was a lot of food”. Did she have a bed in the jail? How were the toilets?
This time she broke into a wistful smile. “Toilets are toilets. Everything otherwise was on the floor. Sleeping, eating, washing of utensils and clothes”. After a pause she added, “I was with other undertrials and many of them were there for long years. My family members often visited me from Mumbai; but can everyone’s family do that?”
I was startled to see a police van outside her house. I was reminded of that eventful day in June when the Gujarat ATS had stormed into the house to arrest her. Have they returned? I draw her attention to the policemen and women outside.
“The threat of arrest loomed like a shadow for the better part of the last 20 years but the threat has been finally dealt with,” she reflects. The fear of arrest is gone.
The release of the convicts of the Bilkis Bano case, she recalled, had outraged the inmates in the women’s prison. The convicted women in jail had thrown a fit- were they worse than the rapists, they had wondered aloud.
As the country celebrated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence on August 15, what was it like in prison? She mumbled, “There was strangely no celebration inside Sabarmati jail.” There was no remission of sentences either.
Teesta’s colleagues from Citizen of Justice and Peace walked in with more flowers. Some of them were in tears as they hugged her. It was tempting to take a photograph of them but I sensed it was a very private moment between close comrades; and I quietly took my leave.
Padmashri Teesta Setalvad is back home and working, her spirit as strong as ever.
