Lok Sabha speaker too busy to reply?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and his secretariat, it appears, neither acknowledged the request made by Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang to depose before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology, nor sent a reply denying her request.

Zhang posted the following on social media on May 16:

“It's been 13 months since I came forward as a whistleblower, and 6 months since the Lok Sabha asked for Speaker Om Birla to approve my testimony. I still have not heard from the honorable speaker. I no longer believe that I will ever hear from him.