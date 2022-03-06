Lucknow: An old city’s new values

The new year brought along a surprise for Lucknow boy Himanshu Bajpai in the form of Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, for his book “Qissa Qissa Lakhnua”.

The book, Bajpai explains, is the story of the aam awaam of Lucknow, who are often sidelined in references to Lucknow. Ask anyone to describe Lucknow and they’ll immediately say it’s the city of Nawabs, of Wazirs, of Talukdars, of Begamats.

“But my book tells you stories of vegetable sellers, of lovers, of cooks, of the rangrez aashiq,” says Bajpai with a smile. It’s his attempt to portray an image of Lucknow, of its tradition, legacy, culture and heritage through the past and present of the common people.

Through his book, Bajpai wants to document the Lucknow he grew up in, where storytellers and performers were not the only artists. “People who could cross the narrow lanes without getting their clothes dirty after it rained were also considered artists,” he laughs. Lucknow where people would once travel far and wide for zayke wala khaana (without any food bloggers having to dance around the place, mind you) is slowly being lost, along with the city’s old value system.