Maharashtra journalist death: PUCL demands probe, cessation of land acquisition for refinery project
Demanding probe into the death of Warishe who was allegedly attacked for writing against land mafia, PUCL demanded cessation of land acquisition for refinery project in Ratnagiri
The People’s Union of Civil Liberties – a human rights body found by Jayaprakash Narayan in late 1970s– has expressed shock over the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe, who was allegedly mowed down by a local BJP dealer, Pandarinath Amberkar, near the Rajapur highway, Maharashtra.
Demanding probe into the death of Warishe who was allegedly attacked for writing against land mafia, PUCL demanded cessation of land acquisition for refinery project in Ratnagiri.
"There have been major violations of the civil liberties with the ongoing agitation of residents over the location of the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd in the eco-sensitive zone in Rajapur taluka of Ratnagiri district. Though the project was scrapped in Nanar, it has been shifted to Barsu-Solgaon villages barely 20 kms away. The local residents have continued to raise a voice against the destruction of the environment and expressed grave apprehensions of pollution due to the mega-crore refinery,” said PUCL in a statement.
Highlighting that several FIRs have been filed against residents who have been peacefully protesting against the project, PUCL said, “No action has been taken against the goons engaged by the company. Repression in the area has greatly increased with the locals not even being allowed to hold peaceful meetings. The Gram Panchayats of the area have issued several resolutions protesting against the high handedness of the authorities but to no avail.”
It is important to recall here that the journalist had published a news-report about banners with photographs of Amberkar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the local newspaper “Mahanagri Times” on February 6, 2023.
The journalist was mowed down a day after on February 7.
Eyewitnesses said Amberkar was driving along the highway in his SUV vehicle (MH08AX6100) when he spotted Warishe in his two-wheeler and turned his vehicle and drove into Warishe.
“Photographic evidence clearly shows the manner in which Warishe’s two-wheeler was crushed under the wheels of the SUV. While details are awaited on the entire case, it was apparent that Warishe was targeted for his article in the newspaper that said that FIRs had been lodged against Amberkar for land grab intimidation,” the statement said.
Asking authorities to ensure safety of the family members of Shahikant Warishe and grant protection to the witnesses in the case. PUCL added that “the killing of the journalist is designed to silence and intimidate all those who dare to speak up and to uncover the intimidation and land-grab that has been going on in the name of acquisition of land for the project.”