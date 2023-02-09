Maharashtra journalist death: PUCL demands probe, cessation of land acquisition for refinery project

The People’s Union of Civil Liberties – a human rights body found by Jayaprakash Narayan in late 1970s– has expressed shock over the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe, who was allegedly mowed down by a local BJP dealer, Pandarinath Amberkar, near the Rajapur highway, Maharashtra.

Demanding probe into the death of Warishe who was allegedly attacked for writing against land mafia, PUCL demanded cessation of land acquisition for refinery project in Ratnagiri.

"There have been major violations of the civil liberties with the ongoing agitation of residents over the location of the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd in the eco-sensitive zone in Rajapur taluka of Ratnagiri district. Though the project was scrapped in Nanar, it has been shifted to Barsu-Solgaon villages barely 20 kms away. The local residents have continued to raise a voice against the destruction of the environment and expressed grave apprehensions of pollution due to the mega-crore refinery,” said PUCL in a statement.