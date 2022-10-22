Mere 'eventbaazi' won't do, when will 160 million promised jobs be provided, asks Congress

Surjewala said the Congress would continue to ask questions from the prime minister on when the promised jobs would be provided.



"Things would not move by giving merely 70,000 appointment letters and the youth of the country want jobs and the prime minister would have to answer them. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would continue to raise this question from the prime minister during the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.



Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched the 'Rozgar Mela' drive to recruit 10 lakh people. He said the government is working towards softening the blow of the economic problems faced by several countries across the world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the "Rozgar Mela" after distributing 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants, Modi said the Centre is also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for youngsters.