Modi govt continues to be in denial mode over unabating price rise and inflation

Parliament has been witnessing a standoff between the government and the opposition over the issue of price rise and inflation, with the opposition demanding urgent debate on the issue and the Modi government showing the inclination to go to any extent, including suspension of over a scores of members belonging to the opposition parties, to prevent such a discussion taking place.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament gets into the last leg, with only less than a fortnight left for closure, the government has finally conceded to the opposition demand to hold a discussion. The opposition considers this as a great moral victory, although the House proceedings have, as expected, failed to bring any relief to the people, hit hard by rising prices on the one hand and a squeeze on their pockets through various means, including the additional levies on essential goods under the government’s controversial and half-baked GST regime.

The very refusal of the government to discuss the issue in Parliament is an oblique way of admitting failure to control inflation, which opposition political parties attribute mainly to the wrong policies of Narendra Modi’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The government response has provided a boost to the opposition parties to come together on a common platform, at least in putting up a strong fight against the government. But the government response to the opposition concern made it clear that it persists with the approach of running away from the problem.

The debate and the government response, including the reply by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, showed there is no change in the government’s approach. To the extent that the government acknowledged the problem, it was blamed on extraneous reasons. For instance, Nirmala Sitharaman defended the decision to levy higher GST on packaged food items, saying the state finance ministers had agreed to the move at the GST council and accusing the opposition-ruled states, which have created a ruckus over the issue since its announcement, of hypocrisy.