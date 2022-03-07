NCP, BJP workers clash in Pimpri Chinchwad after footwear allegedly hurled at Devendra Fadnavis’s car

Clashes were reported between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers following an incident of a chappal (footwear) being allegedly hurled by an unidentified person at the car of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis in Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday.

The incident led to sloganeering between the two groups and the police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The NCP workers later demonstrated outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden alleging that it was being inaugurated by the former CM despite the work on it not being complete.