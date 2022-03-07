NCP, BJP workers clash in Pimpri Chinchwad after footwear allegedly hurled at Devendra Fadnavis’s car
Clashes were reported between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers following an incident of a chappal (footwear) being allegedly hurled by an unidentified person at the car of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis in Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday.
The incident led to sloganeering between the two groups and the police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
The NCP workers later demonstrated outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden alleging that it was being inaugurated by the former CM despite the work on it not being complete.
Fadnavis, however, went ahead and inaugurated the garden.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) claimed that there was tension in the area after the footwear was allegedly hurled at Fadnavis’ car and the police had to resort to lathicharge as the crowd was getting restless.
Fadnavis later condemned the incident while addressing media-persons. Brushing aside the incident, he said, “Those who indulge in such types of behavior are chillad (coins of small denomination). I congratulate the BJP party for the excellent development work being done for the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad. One can see the kind of quality and development-oriented work being undertaken by the BJP here in this twin industrial township.”
“During their (NCP) tenure, they did nothing and are jealous of the progressive done by the mayor, corporators and office bearers here in PCMC. There is a need to check the mental balance of those who are protesting the inauguration of a garden in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he added.
Fadnavis inaugurated a series of development work projects undertaken by the PCMC during the day. Earlier, he attended the inaugural function of Pune Metro by PM Narendra Modi.