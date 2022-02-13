Nehru's Word: Elections are a means, not an end in themselves

The election season is in full swing, with five states going to the polls beginning this last week, and the hype is such that it feels as if we are in the midst of a general election! We also witness sharp polarization and a level of antagonism among parties which makes us wonder whether this was always so.

Our thoughts go back to the first general election in 1951-52, when Jawaharlal Nehru led the Congress campaign. We bring you today extracts from one of his speeches during that campaign which gives us a feel of how different the political atmosphere was from what we witness today. He is striving to educate people about how elections are a means to a higher end, not an end in themselves, to seek power. He welcomes other parties, and different, even revolutionary ideas, provided “the approach is peaceful”.

“ …[I speak] as one who fought with you and others in the struggle for freedom, and one who in spite of his hundred failings will carry on that struggle to the bitter end. So far as I am concerned the struggle is not over with the coming of political independence, that was only one stage, one journey ended, but the real journey never ends for a nation and even for us the journey is not ended because there is so much in this country which has got to be changed, and uprooted.

There is no rest for me and there is no rest for any person feeling that way - till the final rest comes and we can work no more. There is no journey’s end to a nation’s pilgrimage, there is a journey’s end, for you and me, but till that time comes, till we have not fulfilled the pledges we have taken, there should be no resting for us. So, I went as a Congress worker, as a Congress volunteer, in search of those faces that I knew of old and in search for new faces that perhaps could look me straight in the eyes, and feel the way I was feeling.