NHRC, India welcomes visiting delegation of HRCM; calls for enhanced interactions

Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has said that the National Human Rights Institutions of various countries have to work together to ameliorate the cause of human rights. For this, he said that exchange of best practices through interactions on regular intervals among the NHRIs itself will be the best practice to begin with in this direction.

Justice Mishra was addressing the six member high-level delegation of Human Rights Commission of the Maldives, led by its President Mariyam Muna, who came on a two day visit to NHRC India from May 24 to May 25, 2022.