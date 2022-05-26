NHRC, India welcomes visiting delegation of HRCM; calls for enhanced interactions
Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson, NHRC, India called for enhanced interactions among the various NHRIs to share best practices while welcoming the visiting delegation of HRCM
Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has said that the National Human Rights Institutions of various countries have to work together to ameliorate the cause of human rights. For this, he said that exchange of best practices through interactions on regular intervals among the NHRIs itself will be the best practice to begin with in this direction.
Justice Mishra was addressing the six member high-level delegation of Human Rights Commission of the Maldives, led by its President Mariyam Muna, who came on a two day visit to NHRC India from May 24 to May 25, 2022.
During the course of interaction, the visiting delegates were given an insight into the mandate, jurisdiction and functioning of NHRC India through its various divisions, including law, investigation, research, training, media & communication and publications.
Besides making a presentation on the functioning of their Commission, the visiting delegation appreciated the complaint management system, HRC Net Portal, as well as the payment of monetary relief to the victims of human rights violations by various public authorities on the recommendation of NHRC India.
They also showed keen interest in the investigation and spot enquiries, training programmes, research, media & communication and publication practices of NHRC India towards the promotion and protection of human rights and building awareness about the same.
The delegates, besides seeing the Parliament House, were also taken on a visit to the National Forensic Science University (Delhi) to have a first-hand understanding of forensic testing and analysis in Indian Forensic Laboratories of the cases investigated by NHRC India.
The other members of the delegation from the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives included the Vice President, Dr Ahmed Adham Abdulla, three Commissioners, Moomina Waheed, Aminath Shifaath Abdul Razzaq, Samaau Ahmed Najeeb and Bureau Officer, Ali Ahmed Manik. NHRC Members, Justice MM Kumar, Dr DM Mulay and Rajiv Jain, Secretary General, DK Singh, DG (I), Santosh Mehra, Regsitrar (Law), Surajit Dey, Joint Secretaries, Anita Sinha & HC Chaudhary and other senior officers.