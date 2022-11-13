No rhyme or reason in this government’s meddling with institutions

This Saturday morning brought the headline ‘Centre’s silence on judicial postings condemnable: Supreme Court’. The report said the government neither appointed the persons selected by the judiciary or communicated its reservation, if it had any, on the names.

The court noted that it was a challenge to persuade 'persons of eminence to be invited to the Bench’ and that this behaviour by the government was 'further discouragement to them to accept the invitation’. I have a friend who recently suffered this and can vouch for it. The court concluded that the government’s tendency to inexplicably withhold names for months on end without explanation, 'would see rule of law and justice suffer'.

Yes, it will. I am making a larger point and will get to it soon. Near my house is the Madras Sappers Regiment. On its gate there is the number 1780. It is the year that the Regiment was founded on 3 September, meaning that it is 242 years old. There are no government institutions of that age anywhere on the subcontinent. The reason that the army has survived in this fashion for so long is of course because it is efficient and functional.