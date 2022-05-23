No 'terrorist act' under UAPA made out, Umar Khalid’s counsel tells Delhi HC; hearing to resume tomorrow

Highlighting that several of the acts alleged by the Delhi Police did not qualify as terror, student activist Umar Khalid sought bail in the Delhi riots’ larger conspiracy case and underscored that the main aim of citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act was to retain the unity and integrity of India.

The case will now be heard on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, post lunch.

Arguing for Khalid, senior advocate Trideep Pais questioned if a mere statement was enough to bring the charge of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and secondly whether a protest itself can be terror.

He pointed out that Khalid was part of two WhatsApp groups, but even there he has not been accused of sending any violent message.

“The raison d'etre of the protest was a cry to belong to India. It reinforced the sovereignty of country and they were against a law that did not allow them to belong to this country,” argued Pais.

The submission was made before a Delhi HC division bench comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar which is hearing the appeal filed by Umar Khalid challenging the trial court's order refusing him bail in a case involving UAPA charges alleging a larger conspiracy in the riots of 2020.

Umar Khalid was arrested on 13 September, 2020 and has been under custody ever since.

Earlier, while issuing notice in the appeal, the court had said that the speech delivered by Umar Khalid at Amravati was obnoxious, hateful, offensive and prima facie not acceptable.

“The police are saying there was a pre-planned blocking of roads, chakka jam and protests at 23 locations. All that the order of special judge seems to get is the role of people planning chakka jam in Delhi. He attributes it to be and equates it to a terrorist act,” argued Pais.

“There is nothing criminal about a meeting planning protests where there is no call for violence. People against whom active roles of preparing protest have been given are left out; they are not accused. This is the enigma that this chargesheet is. This is an abiding scheme where constantly an attempt is being made to establish connections, which has no basis. The mantra is to keep on repeating things. The (lower court) judge got influenced with repeated mention of my name,” said Pais.

The submission was made because the lower court observed that Umar Khalid's name is mentioned from the beginning of the conspiracy till the riots.

He contended that a 'terrorist act' as defined under Section 15 of UAPA was not made out in Khalid’s case.

To reinforce this argument, he referred to a judgment of the Supreme Court wherein the word "terrorism" was discussed and it was held that terrorism does not merely arise by causing disturbance of law and order or of public order. In fact, terrorism is an act that travels beyond the capacity of ordinary law agency to tackle under ordinary penal law; it is an attempt to acquire power or control by intimidation and cause fear in a large section of people.

“Every terrorist may be a criminal but not every criminal is a terrorist. TADA cannot be invoked just to set in more stringent provisions,” underscored Pais.

He also referred to the case of Kartar Singh v. State Of Punjab, in which the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of TADA but clarified that terrorism is a grave situation created by external forces or by anti-nationals throwing a challenge to the very existence and sovereignty of the country.