Officer retiring in August forced Modi to inaugurate incomplete Bundelkhand Expressway?
Why were PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath were kept in the dark and why did they boast that Bundelkhand Expressway was completed in the record time of 27 months against the approved 36 months?
“It will take another three months at least to complete Bundelkhand Expressway. And if there is heavy rain in that region, this wait may extend to five months,” a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) told this reporter.
UPEIDA is the state agency that constructs Expressways in UP and has constructed Bundelkhand Expressway.
The question is, if the Bundelkhand Expressway was not complete then why was it inaugurated in a hurry? There was no exigency like an election nor was the Yogi government under any pressure to showcase its achievements. Still, the incomplete Expressway was inaugurated. Why were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kept in the dark and why did they boast that Bundelkhand Expressway was completed in the record time of 27 months against the approved 36 months?
The answer lies with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UPEIDA Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who, the insiders say was instrumental in exhorting the CM and the PM to inaugurate the incomplete Bundelkhand Expressway.
“Awasthi is retiring on August 31 this year. He wanted to display his achievements as CEO of UPEIDA and therefore misled the Chief Minister as well as the PM about Bundelkhand Expressway,” an insider in UPEIDA said.
He even said that Awasthi was well versed with the ground situation but forced the CM to go ahead with the inauguration. “The officers from UPEIDA who went to attend the inaugural function did not use the Bundelkhand Expressway because the link from Agra Expressway is still incomplete,” the official said.
After inauguration, when the opposition questioned the veracity in inaugurating an incomplete Expressway, Awasthi blamed his subordinates saying he was kept at dark by them.
The day Expressway was inaugurated, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to hit at the Yogi government for inaugurating an incomplete Expressway. And when the portion of the Expressway caved in at Chhiriya Salempur in Jalaun, Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party used pictures to show how repair work is being carried out with the help of a JCB at the damaged section of the expressway.
Samajwadi Party (SP) posted on its official Twitter account that rains have exposed the incomplete Bundelkhand Expressway. The party accused the BJP of misleading the people.
The expressway was inaugurated on July 16 by Prime Minister. The foundation of the Expressway was also laid by PM Modi on February 29, 2020.
The 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, namely Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah, and has been built at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway stretches from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district. There, it merges with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The four-lane expressway has been built in such a manner that it can be later expanded into six lanes.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines