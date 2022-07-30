Officer retiring in August forced Modi to inaugurate incomplete Bundelkhand Expressway?

The answer lies with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UPEIDA Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who, the insiders say was instrumental in exhorting the CM and the PM to inaugurate the incomplete Bundelkhand Expressway.

“Awasthi is retiring on August 31 this year. He wanted to display his achievements as CEO of UPEIDA and therefore misled the Chief Minister as well as the PM about Bundelkhand Expressway,” an insider in UPEIDA said.

He even said that Awasthi was well versed with the ground situation but forced the CM to go ahead with the inauguration. “The officers from UPEIDA who went to attend the inaugural function did not use the Bundelkhand Expressway because the link from Agra Expressway is still incomplete,” the official said.

After inauguration, when the opposition questioned the veracity in inaugurating an incomplete Expressway, Awasthi blamed his subordinates saying he was kept at dark by them.

The day Expressway was inaugurated, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to hit at the Yogi government for inaugurating an incomplete Expressway. And when the portion of the Expressway caved in at Chhiriya Salempur in Jalaun, Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party used pictures to show how repair work is being carried out with the help of a JCB at the damaged section of the expressway.