Over 97,000 jobs provided in 3 years by our govt: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot's government sticking to the promises made to the people during the 2018 Assembly election has provided over a lakh of jobs in various departments.

The jobs in Rajasthan faced a lot of legal problems with the aspirants for various jobs going to the court of laws to obtain stay orders on various issues. The Gehlot government however showed a strong will to overcome the legal hurdle to not only create jobs but also provide over a lakh of jobs.

He said the state government is working with strong will and determination to make the recruitment examinations in government departments quick, dispute-free and transparent.

According to an official statement, Gehlot said, "In less than three years, about 97,000 posts have been filled. For this, the rules were amended and simplified where necessary. Judicial hurdles were removed."

The feeling of dissatisfaction and despair arises among the candidates due to the delay in recruitment, have all been removed and the jobs are provided after the conduct of various written examination interviews through various agencies like public service commission and other agencies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Service Selection Board from April 24 this month would endeavour in the preliminary selection of jobs in various 24 categories. The process of recruitment of Assistant Public Relations Officers will begin on April 24 for which there are 76 posts. Thereafter the recruitment process for basic computer operators, senior computer operators, Village Development officers, Forest guards, forests inspectors, and junior engineers will begin. A very large number of 32 lakh applicants are competing for these 19,120 jobs. The highest number of 9862 is the basic computer operators and after that, the recruitment process for appointing 5396 village development officers would start.

According to a state government official, the applicants for these seven posts exceeded 32 lakh applicants alone and for the forest jobs for which 2400 recruitments would be made, the number of applicants is 22 lakh alone. This shows the number of individuals keen to join government jobs.

The state government conducts the recruitment processes through the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and the Services Selection Board that are autonomous bodies.

However, the biggest recruitment process in one single education department for recruiting 46500 third grade teachers would begin in July and this recruitment process would be done by the service selection board that would recruit over 69,000 youth under various government jobs in the new financial year 2022-2023.

In the month of June-July, some 1264 vacant posts would be filled by various recruitment processes. These jobs are of revenue accounts, women inspectors, and junior assistants. Physical education teachers, and librarians in schools.

The recruitment process would be conducted under the new law enacted by the state government.

The state government has got a Bill- Measures For Prevention Of Unfair Means In Recruitment passed in the Vidhan Sabha. This Bill is termed as an effective measure taken by the government to punish all those indulged in stealing the question papers and selling it on premium to the aspiring teachers for a high price to enable them to get the government job..The Bill provides for up to 10 years of jail term and Rs 10 crores fine to prevent cheating and use of unfair means in competitive examination.

The Bill also provides for attachment of the properties of all those indulged in the unfair practice.

The Bill provides for punishments to all such persons taking unauthorised help in the public examination from any material, may face a jail term of up to three years and a fine no less than Rs one lakh.

Every person found guilty of involving in the cheating gang will be fined a minimum of Rs 10 lakhs and a maximum of Rs 10 crores. Provisions have been made in the Bill to confiscate the properties of the copying gang.

All offenses specified under the proposed Act shall be recognizable,non-bailable, and non-compoundable. All examinees who have been convicted of an offense under the provision of the Act shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.

In the state government in February this year had canceled the various levels of the REET after it was discovered that the culprits managed to leak the papers with the active involvement of some education department officials. The state government removed the Chairman of the Rajasthan State Secondary Education Board, D P Jaroli.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after reviewing the various reports following the arrests of the persons involved in the leakage of the entrance exam papers and also the criminals involved in selling these examination papers decided to sack the Chairman for his failure to maintain the sanctity and secrecy of the examination procedures.

Gehlot government has started the process of providing jobs in the urban areas on the lines of MNREGA. This scheme of guaranteed 100 days of jobs under the Indira Gandhi urban employment opportunities would provide jobs under the various urban development plan of the state.

Youths would be involved in jobs under urban development plans like rainwater harvesting, plantations, roads, and footpaths. garbage collections, sewerage cleaning, anti-encroachment drives, guarding government land, and in the horticulture sector.

According to the local self department’s secretary, Joga Ram the draft of this urban recruitment plan has been finalized and it has been sent to the finance department for budgetary sanctions.

The jobs to the youth would be provided on the basis of registration through various municipal wards. The jobs would be given priority to those youth who belong to the particular ward, but some provision has been made for the migratory workers who would also be benefitted under the scheme.