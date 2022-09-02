Over 99% of India's population breathes air that exceeds WHO's PM2.5 guidelines: Report

Greenpeace India campaign manager, Avinash Chanchal said, "The findings of this report are eye-opening. Considering the size of India, the number of air quality monitoring stations is shockingly low. The real-time information about the quality of the air we are breathing is the first step to solving this problem. This is high time for the government to introduce a robust air quality monitoring system across the country and make the data publicly available in real-time. This should be coupled with a health advisory and ‘red alerts’ for bad-air days so that the public is able to take necessary steps to protect their health and polluters could be required to reduce emissions to protect the environment."

Greenpeace Global Air Pollution Unit senior campaigner Yung-Jen Chen said, “The availability of air pollution data and access to clean air is an issue of equity where the most at risk have the greatest need and the greatest potential benefit. Everyone has a right to clean air and a healthy environment. Government interventions and policies for clean air governance are urgent and critical matters to secure these basic human rights.”