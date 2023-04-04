Paying price for PM's clean chit to China: Congress

After Beijing renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress on Tuesday alleged that the country is paying the price for Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a clean chit to China in June 2020.



Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the price we continue to pay for PM Modi's clean chit to China in June 2020 and his eloquent silence on Chinese actions. Almost three years later, Chinese forces continue to deny our patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains to which we previously had unimpeded access. And now the Chinese are attempting to undermine the status quo in Arunachal Pradesh."



He said a top Chinese diplomat recently claimed that the India-China border situation is now "stable". But China's provocations and transgressions continue. It has now released a third set of Chinese names for places in Arunachal Pradesh, having done so earlier in 2017 and 2021.