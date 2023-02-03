PIL in Bombay HC against Jagdeep Dhankhar & Kiren Rijiju for their recent remarks over judiciary

The Bombay Lawyers Association has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their remarks against the judiciary and the collegium system, claiming that both "lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public."



Ahmed Abidi chairman of the Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) on February 1 filed the Public Interest Litigation ( PIL) asking the court that Law Minister Kiran Rijiju and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar be disqualified from holding the constitutional post as they have expressed a lack of faith in the Constitution of India.



Ahmed Abidi, Chairman of the BLA told National Herald, “We have sought from the Bombay HC disqualification of both Law Minister Rijiju and Vice President Dhankar from their Constitutional posts and to restrain them from making further such statements. We are asking for an interim prayer so they can be restrained from making such comments and indulge in abconduct which is unconstitutional and expressing lack of faith in the Constitution of India."