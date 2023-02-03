PIL in Bombay HC against Jagdeep Dhankhar & Kiren Rijiju for their recent remarks over judiciary
People have faith in the judiciary, if Rijiju & Dhankar are not stopped the country will go under anarchy, says Ahmed Abidi, chairman of the Bombay Lawyers Association
The Bombay Lawyers Association has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their remarks against the judiciary and the collegium system, claiming that both "lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public."
Ahmed Abidi chairman of the Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) on February 1 filed the Public Interest Litigation ( PIL) asking the court that Law Minister Kiran Rijiju and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar be disqualified from holding the constitutional post as they have expressed a lack of faith in the Constitution of India.
Ahmed Abidi, Chairman of the BLA told National Herald, “We have sought from the Bombay HC disqualification of both Law Minister Rijiju and Vice President Dhankar from their Constitutional posts and to restrain them from making further such statements. We are asking for an interim prayer so they can be restrained from making such comments and indulge in abconduct which is unconstitutional and expressing lack of faith in the Constitution of India."
He further said, "Continuously they ( Rijiju and Dhankar) are attacking the Constitution of India and the law of the land. They are saying that the Supreme Court has hijacked the constitution which means they are systematically creating this perception in the public that the Supreme Court of India is doing something illegal against the Constitution and the law of the land. The court is dependent on public faith. It has no machinery to enforce its judgements unlike the army or the police. The public faith isbeing systemically eroded by such things. The rule of law should be upheld but who will do it? If these things are not stopped, the country will descend into anarchy - that is our fear.”
The BLA plea stated that the Vice President and the Law Minister have launched a frontal attack on the institution of the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court in the most insulting and derogatory language without using any recourse which is available under the constitutional scheme to change the status quo as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court."