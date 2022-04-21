PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort lawns on occasion of 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on Thursday on the occasion of 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"Guru Nanak Dev ji united the whole country in one thread. Guru Tegh Bahadur's followers were everywhere. Patna Sahib in Patna and Rakabganj Sahib in Delhi, we see 'Ek Bharat' everywhere in the form of Guru's wisdom and blessings," he said.

“In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith,” he said.

“I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv,” he said.

The event marked the first time for a PM to deliver a speech at the Mughal-era monument after sunset. He delivered the address from the lawns of the Red Fort and not its ramparts.

Other than Independence Day, this was the second time that Modi made a speech from the monument.

In 2018, he had hoisted the national flag at the monument and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His address on this occasion was at 9 am.

The event on Thursday saw performances by 400 Sikh musicians and a langar. Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in 1675, officials of the culture ministry were quoted as saying in media reports.

Close to the Red Fort is the Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk. It was built at the site where Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded by the Mughals, they said, adding that Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, which is near Parliament, was built at his cremation site.