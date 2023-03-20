Police step up Salman security post threat e-mail; fans not allowed to gather outside his Mumbai home

The Mumbai police have stepped up the security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after he received a threatening e-mail, which had led to cops earlier registering an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, an official said on Monday.



According to the official, two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables will be part of Khan's security detail round the clock.



Also, fans will not be allowed to assemble outside the 57-year-old actor's residence-cum-office in Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra, he said.

Khan was earlier provided with Y plus category security by the police and he moved around in a bullet-proof car along with his personal security guards.