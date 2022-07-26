Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu quits
Merely four months after he was picked for the post by the AAP-led government, Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Sidhu tendered his resignation on Tuesday
Merely four months after he was picked for the post by the AAP-led government, Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Sidhu tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
Senior advocate Sidhu, in his resignation sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said he was resigning from the post with immediate effect owing to personal reasons.
Sidhu also thanked the party for giving him a chance to represent the office. Sidhu was appointed the advocate-general in March this year.
Meanwhile, CM Mann has cleared the name of Vinod Ghai as new Advocate General, Punjab. The CM has sent the file to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for formal approval.
Most Popular