Live updates: Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case; hearing on his appeal in Surat court on April 13

BJP has called Congress leaders accompanying Rahul Gandhi to Surat 'pressure tactics'
03 Apr 2023, 3:23 PM
Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case; hearing on his appeal in Surat court on April 13
03 Apr 2023, 3:09 PM
Congress leaders from several states arrive at Surat district and sessions court.
03 Apr 2023, 2:39 PM
Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to file an appeal in the sessions court against his conviction in the defamation case.
03 Apr 2023, 2:45 PM
I am going with my leader (Rahul Gandhi), how can this be pressure on the judiciary? They (BJP) are creating ruckus in West Bengal and Bihar. Till now no appeal has come from PM Modi and Amit Shah: Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel
03 Apr 2023, 2:37 PM
No one can pressurise judiciary. We are going to Surat. Congress is the main opposition party and Rahul Gandhi is big leader of our party. This is not a political drama. We stand by him: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
03 Apr 2023, 2:27 PM
Rahul Gandhi leaves to Surat accompanied by Priyanka, Congress CMs.
03 Apr 2023, 2:14 PM
CMs of Congress-ruled states are accompanying Rahul. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will accompany Rahul Gandhi in Surat.
03 Apr 2023, 2:09 PM
Thousands of Congress workers trooping down to Surat city have been halted in their tracks and prevented from going there to express solidarity with senior leader Rahul Gandhi, top office-bearers said on Monday
03 Apr 2023, 2:05 PM
The Congress's women's wing starts the Jantantra Bachao Rally at Jantar Mantar
03 Apr 2023, 2:05 PM
Posters of Rahul Gandhi with the message of "Satyamev Jayate" were seen outside Surat Court & all across the city.
03 Apr 2023, 2:01 PM
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fly to Surat.
03 Apr 2023, 1:59 PM
Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Gujarat court today to appeal against his conviction and two-year sentencing in the Modi surname defamation case. Gandhi will appeal to the sessions court in Surat to set aside the Magistrate order convicting him.
