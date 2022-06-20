Rahul Gandhi summoned by Enforcement Directorate again on Tuesday for fifth session

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join investigation for the fifth day on June 21 and record his statement, officials said on Monday.



Gandhi appeared for the fourth day of questioning on Monday.



Officials said he has been asked to join the probe again on Tuesday and continue recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The Congress MP has spent as many as 38 hours at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.



Last week, from Monday to Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for more than 30 hours. He was allowed a break to be with his hospitalised mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, before questioning resumed today.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the so-called National Herald case.