Road stretch where Cyrus Mistry died prone to accidents, saw 26 deaths this year alone

The stretch of the road where business tycoon Cyrus Mistry met with a fatal accident on September 4 this year has witnessed 26 deaths and 25 serious accidents this year alone as its geometry is not proper, the Maharashtra Highway Police has said.

The stretch of 100 km on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway lacks signages and is poorly maintained.

The speed of the car at the time of the accident was beyond the limit of 40 kmph, and the impact was too high for the driver to control the car when coming from the left to overtake another vehicle.

An NGO, Save Life Foundation, which conducted a probe into the mishap has claimed that the car in which Mistry was travelling in was speeding at 89 kmph at the time it met with an accident.

The accident took place on Surya river bridge near Charoti village in Palghar district.

Maharashtra Highway Police officials revealed that the 100-km stretch of the highway, designated as NH-8, where Mistry died has claimed over 60 lives this year. The spot has seen 26 deaths in 25 serious accidents since the start of this year.

With the NGO's report and the Highway Police investigation, it has come to light that the stretch of road near Charoti on the highway lacks proper signage, speed-curbing measures and proper maintenance. These factors played a crucial role in the number of accidents seen at the spot.

The officials from the Highway Police also cited the report by the NGO and said, "The unfortunate death of the former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry was the outcome of the car speeding beyond the 40 kmph limit.

The report emphasised on inadequate treatment for a change in road geometry and the presence of an unprotected parapet wall of the bridge. The road was at a curve and transformed from three lanes to a single lane.”

“Also, the superstructure of the bridge near the roadside acted as a hard object and while the driver was taking a left turn from the right lane during a possible overtaking manoeuvre, the car entered the left paved shoulder, which narrowed down. The car climbed the left raised curb of the highway; it then hit the bridge’s parapet wall approximately nine metres ahead at a speed of 89 kmph," it added.