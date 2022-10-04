Rupee gains 31 paise to 81.51 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee strengthened by 31 paise to 81.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the greenback in overseas markets and a rally in domestic equities.



However, rising crude price in the international market restricted the rupee, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened sharply up at 81.66 against the dollar, then gained further ground to 81.51, showing a gain of 31 paise over its previous close.