Sabarmati jail denies transfer of Atiq Ahmed's custody to UP police

The Uttar Pradesh police team that turned up at Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad to take the custody of Atiq Ahmed in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, may have to return empty-handed as the jail authorities have refused to hand over Ahmed’s custody, media reports said.

Earlier in the day, the UP police had presented a production warrant against Ahmed, and speculations were rife as to whether Ahmed would make it safely to Prayagraj or meet the fate of UP gangster Vikas Dubey.

However, the Sabarmati jail authorities told the UP police team that he is under Supreme Court's custody, thus permission of the top court will be necessary along with the district court to move him to any other place.

The UP police had planned to take Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj via road in a police van. The road journey is at least 36 hours long. The team was to leave for Prayagraj at around 3 pm on Sunday.

Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal. He is also accused of killing Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal along with his aides.

The UP Police has also announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakhs for Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmed has been lodged in Sabarmati jail since June 2019, after the Supreme Court had in April that year directed he be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a businessman while in jail.

Earlier this month, Ahmed had moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming he and his family have been falsely "roped in" as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and the Uttar Pradesh police may kill him in a fake encounter.