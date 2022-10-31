SC adjourns petitions challenging CAA to December 6

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 to December 6, 2022, and appointed two lawyers as nodal counsel in the batch of cases.

The bench decided to treat the petition filed by the Indian Union Muslim League as the lead matter.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi.

Pallavi Pratap, advocate for petitioner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and advocate Kanu Agrawal (Central government counsel) were nominated as nodal counsel to prepare compilation of all relevant documents.

The court asked all counsels to share written submissions not exceeding three pages. “Nodal counsel can designate one or two other matters as lead matters keeping in mind geographical and religious classification,” stated the apex court.

“Having noted that there are various pleas projecting multiple views, resolution of entire controversy can be achieved if two or three matters are taken as lead matters and convenience compilations of all counsels are prepared well in advance. This will make proceedings convenient. Pleadings by IUML are complete and were filed by Pallavi Pratap. We appoint Ms Pratap and Mr Kanu Agrawal as nodal counsel. These counsel are requested to have common compilation of all relevant documents," directed the court.