Social media Grievance Appellate Committees: Experts raise the alarm about the new govt notification

The government has, in the new rules, added objectionable religious content (with intent to incite violence) alongside pornography, trademark infringements, fake information and something that could be a threat to sovereignty of the nation that users can flag to social media platforms. Their decisions on such flagging can be challenged in the grievance committees.

The IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted: “Empowering users. Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) has been introduced for hearing appeals against decisions of Grievance Officer appointed by the intermediary”. The minister added, “Privacy policy and user agreements of intermediary to be made available in the Eight Schedule Indian languages”.

“We (Internet Freedom Foundation) have been voicing our deep concerns with the IT Rules 2021 since it first began the consultation process back in 2018 and since then not only have wounds to the digital rights of users remained unrepaired, but they have deepened,” asserted the Foundation.

It should be remembered that the Madras HC and Bombay HC had stayed Part III of IT Rules 2021 because they violated freedom of speech and expression by allowing a government body to censor content posted by digital news platforms. “Instead of addressing issues highlighted by Constitutional Courts, a government body can now censor content posted by users, even when Section 69A does not permit the government to do so.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act deals with the power to issue directions for blocking public access of any information through any computer resource.

After the notification was announced, both the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) raised concerns about the independence of such committees if the government controlled their formation. Both the firms represent tech giants, including Google, Meta and Twitter.